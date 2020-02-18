Twenty-six boy’s teams from northern Minnesota competed Saturday at the annual Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Basketball Tournament, which was up from last year’s 19 teams.

Ten teams competed in the fourth-grade bracket, nine fifth-grade teams and seven in sixth-grade.

Pequot Lakes beat Aitkin to win the fourth-grade title, Red Lake County edged Blackduck for the fifth-grade championship and Staples-Motley won the sixth-grade title over Leech Lake.

WHA’s fourth-grade team finished fourth with a 3-2 record. They beat Park Rapids 17-12 and Blackduck 12-10 to start the day, and then beat Staples-Motley 16-9. In their next game they fell 16-10 to Aitkin, and lost to Detroit Lakes in the third-place game.

In fifth-grade, the Wolves were 1-2. They opened with a 12-11 loss to Blackduck, a game where WHA led by three until two baskets in the final seconds. WHA came back to easily beat Laporte next but then fell to Park Rapids Orange.

WHA’s sixth-grade team went 0-2, losing to Blackduck 23-17 and Staples-Motley 37-24.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments