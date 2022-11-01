The Wolves 37-13 loss at Pine River-Backus in the opening round of the Section 6A football playoffs last week came down to lost opportunities and a costly turnover.
Unlike the first time the two teams met on the first game of the season, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley came ready to play and the game was closer than the score indicates. At one point in the second half the Wolves only trailed 14-7, but the Tigers scored twice within the span of 24 seconds for a 28-7 lead.
The first score was set up after an on side kick the Tigers recovered, and the next touchdown came after WHA fumbled the ensuing kick-off return.
WHA finished with 265 yards of offense and only one turnover, while the Tigers had just over 300 yards and turned the ball over three times including two fumbles.
Logan Watts finished with 58 yards rushing and a touchdown, and an additional 61 yards receiving on four catches.
Eli Pfeiffer caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and also completed a pass for 26 yards.
Parker Brock completed 12-19 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Edward Pinski caught four passes for 35 yards.
On the defensive side, Gavin Oelschlager and Pfeiffer each caused a fumble that Carson Swanson and Joe Hed recovered respectively.
Leading the team in tackles was Ficher Smith with 11 solo tackles and five assists. Alex Daigle had four solos, Swanson three solos, with Amani Nason Oelschlager, Pfeiffer, Aiden Phillips, Pinski and Watts each having two solos.
For 10 Wolves it was their final high school football game. The seniors who suited up for the game were Brady Murdoff, Nason, Pfeiffer, Jalen Sayers, Chase Schultz, Justice Shaw, Smith, Swanson and Watts. Devin Johnson was injured in WHA’s win at Bagley and did not play.
Penalties, or a lack thereof, went in favor of the Tigers, who were not flagged until late in the fourth quarter. WHA was called on seven penalties for 52 yards, including three for Tigers’ first downs, and a couple of other ones that negated some big plays.
The Wolves’ offense struggled to move the ball in the first half as they punted on the first four possessions. The defense, however, was up to the task and kept them in the game. There was a turnover on downs on the Tigers’ first possession, and on their next, Oelschlager forced a fumble that Swanson recovered at WHA’s 29.
After a three-and-out and a short punt that gave them the ball at WHA’s 37, the Tigers finally got in the end zone. Quarterback Irvin Tulenchik scored on a 20-yard run around the left end with the kick good.
Another three-and-out led to Pine River’s second score as Tulenchik and Rian Struss connected on an 11-yard pass that capped the 60-yard drive.
WHA’s ensuing drive nearly resulted in a score until the officials got involved. The Wolves drove from their 35 to into the red zone, but a penalty for too many players in the backfield negated a nine-yard run to the three by Pfeiffer on first down. After a negative run and an incomplete pass, Pfeiffer was under heavy pressure and was called for intentional grounding, even though Hed was right in front of him. The clock ran out even though there was clearly nearly two seconds left, and Pine River declined the penalty which ended the first half, all to the dismay of WHA’s coaching staff.
The home team received the second-half kickoff, which was another onside kick. On first down, Pfeiffer forced the fumble that WHA needed, and Hed recovered it at their 46. Ten plays later Watts scored on a six-yard run with Levi Norvold adding the extra point.
Brock, who was injured on a run on the last possession of the first half, returned and completed three passes on the drive for 43 yards including one for 23 yards to Pfeiffer.
Pine River recovered the onside kick at their 44, marching 56 yards in five plays with Brady Ruhl catching a 29-yard pass from Tulenchik.
The Wolves misplayed the ensuing kickoff and Cole Burrell fell on the ball at the 37. Two plays later Ruhl scored on a 29-yard run with the kick good for a 28-7 lead.
WHA, which struggled all game long on special teams, started their next possession at their 11. The Wolves marched 89 yards in nine plays with Pfeiffer scoring on a 50-yard pitch from Brock. Sayers had a key down-field block that allowed Pfeiffer to run the final 25 yards untouched.
That was the last time WHA threatened to score while the Tigers scored 10 points in the fourth. The first came on a two-yard run by Tulenchik with 7:58 left in the fourth, and Chance Abraham kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:23 to play.
The Tigers hosted Otter Tail Central Saturday and lost 27-6.
