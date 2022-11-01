The Wolves 37-13 loss at Pine River-Backus in the opening round of the Section 6A football playoffs last week came down to lost opportunities and a costly turnover.

Unlike the first time the two teams met on the first game of the season, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley came ready to play and the game was closer than the score indicates. At one point in the second half the Wolves only trailed 14-7, but the Tigers scored twice within the span of 24 seconds for a 28-7 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments