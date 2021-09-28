The Wolves scored the first touchdown of Friday night’s game at Menahga and the last, but they were unable to get their running attack on track until the fourth quarter and turned the ball over twice in a 32-26 loss.
The loss dropped Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 0-4 with Mahnomen coming to town this Friday for Homecoming.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer saw a lot of great things from his team in the loss, but was still disappointed they had a hard time running the ball.
“I was happy with our overall performance. The guys’ effort was fantastic. There was no quit in our guys as they really wanted to win,” the coach said. “We just came up short, but I’m extremely happy with our improvement over the last few weeks.”
WHA led 14-12 at the half thanks to a touchdown pass of 21 yards by Eli Pfeiffer to Carson Strosahl and a touchdown run by Kai Ashmore, with Devin Johnson adding two extra points.
The third quarter is where the WHA struggled to move the ball. They fumbled on their first series and had two three-and-outs, while Menahga scored twice in the quarter to take a 26-12 lead into the final period.
"That was a big momentum swing in the game. All game long they packed the box on us and we had a hard time running the ball. But the guys
WHA finished with 315 yards while Menahga had 324 yards. The Wolves lost the turnover battle with two giveaways while the Braves did not have a fumble or interception. The Braves scored one touchdown off a turnover which was the difference in the game.
The Wolves also were flagged nine times for 90 yards in a poorly officiated game, with the Braves called eight times for 52 yards.
Eli Pfeiffer made a lot of great decisions all game long. The junior quarterback was 16-38 for 203 yards and a touchdown. He also ran seven times for 39 yards and one score.
Kai Ashmore caught six second-half passes for 92 yards, rushed 17 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns, and had four returns for a combined 58 yards.
Carson Strosahl caught seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. He also set up that score with a 70 yard kick-off return to the Braves’ 11.
Jacob Smith finished with 51 yards on two catches while Devin Johnson was 2-3 on kicking extra points.
On the defensive side, Kenseth Taylor had 12 total tackles, Ficher Smith 10, Strosahl eight and Carson Swanson had the team’s lone sack and five other total tackles. Logan Watts had six tackles, and Ashmore, Adam Smith and Johnson five total tackles. Ashmore had two pass deflections, while Christian Moe and Alex Daigle each broke up a pass.
WHA received the opening kickoff with Strosahl returning it 70 yards to the 11. After a holding and illegal motion penalties backed the Wolves up to the 21, Pfeiffer dropped a perfect pass into the back of the end zone with Strosahl making the catch on fourth-and-goal.
The Braves answered with an eight-play 85-yard drive capped on Connor Korvela’s 39-yard catch and run for six. The pass was dropped on the conversion as WHA stayed ahead 7-6.
The Wolves turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession with Menahga also giving the ball back on downs at the 35. WHA managed to pick up a first down but had to punt the ball with the Braves taking over at the 30. Four plays later Brock Berttunen connected with Korvela on a 56-yard reception for a touchdown, but once failed on the conversion.
WHA punted on their next series but got the ball back only to turn it over on their side of the field. But a great defensive play by Moe to break-up a fourth-down pass gave the ball back to the Wolves.
The Wolves used that play to grab the momentum as they score four plays later on Ashmore’s two-yard run. The score was set-up when Jacob Smith was left open with Pfeiffer tossing the ball to him on a 44-yard catch-and-run to the four. Johnson nailed the extra point for a 14-12 halftime lead.
After a disastrous third quarter that saw WHA fall behind by 12 points, the Wolves went on a 10-play 75-yard drive with Pfeiffer scoring on a one-yard sneak. The big play on the drive was Ashmore’s 14-yard on fourth-and-short - the Wolves’ longest run of the game. Johnson’s kick appeared good at first but drifted left.
The Braves wasted no time as they used a penalty when the kick rolled out of bounds and went 53 yards in three plays to extend the lead back to 12.
WHA’s ensuing drive took 18 plays and included another pass-interference penalty and three fourth-down conversions with the last one resulting in Ashmore’s eight-yard scamper for a touchdown. As was the case most of the game, the defensive line got in the backfield quickly and blocked Johnson’s kick on the point after.
The Bears recovered the on-side kick but WHA’s defense came up with a stop to get the ball back with 1:55 to play at midfield after Ashmore’s 30-yard return. The Wolves were called on an offensive pass interference penalty that really hurt. Pfeiffer did connect on two pass plays for 15 yards, but on fourth and 10, his pass fell incomplete and the Braves ran out the clock.
