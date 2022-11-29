There was a table full of honors to hand ut Nov. 21 when the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football team held its awards banquet.
Recognized were six players who received Northwest District 19 awards, three Section 6A awards, 11 seniors and an assistant coach. JV team players were also presented certificates and recognized by their coaches as they won three of their final five games.
WHA’s varsity squad finished the season 3-6, including winning three of their final four regular season games.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said their record doesn’t reflect the season the Wolves had. Of the five teams they lost to, their combined record was 35-12. “It shows a lot of character by our guys to finish better than we started,” he remarked.
The 11 seniors recognized were Enrique Fineday, Devin Johnson, Brady Murdoff, Amani Nason, Eli Pfeiffer, Jalen Sayers, Chase Schultz, Justice Shaw, Ficher Smith, Carson Swanson and Logan Watts. Both Fineday and Johnson suffered led injuries during the regular season — Fineday against Red Lake and Johnson against Bagley.
Selected all-district were Pfeiffer, Smith and Watts, while Johnson, Swanson and sophomore Alex Daigle were honorable mention.
In District 19 Special Awards, Watts was selected as the Running Back of the Year, while Smith was second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. Watts finished with 1,133 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 133 receiving yards and a score, and 260 return yards.
Pfeiffer had 342 receiving yards and four touchdowns, 13 solo tackles and 12 assists, and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
Smith led the team in tackles with 53 solos, 30 assists, two sacks and caused two fumbles. He, along with Johnson and Swanson, were members of the offensive line that produced nearly 1,500 rushing yards and almost 500 passing yards.
Johnson made one extra point, averaged nearly 40 yards on 13 kickoffs and had 12 solo tackles and three assists, while Swanson had 11 solo tackles and five assists.
Daigle was the starting punter, finishing with 13 punts for an average of nearly 30 yards, with his longest at 49 yards. He also had 26 solo tackles and 14 assists.
Assistant Coach Paul Raddatz, who has been on WHA’s staff for nearly 30 years, was one of three named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Pfeiffer and Smith were also selected to the Section 6A All-Section team, while Watts was named honorable mention.
Those receiving letters were managers Makena Huewe, Lexi Johnson, Thea Ringle, Julia Schock, Garrett Turney, sophomores Isaiah Agard, Joseph Bieloh, Parker Brock, Caleb Crow, Daigle, Cooper Brovold, Nick Freimark, Niko Morrow, Gavin Oelschlager, Blake Watson, Callen Whitney, Payden Yeats, juniors Vance Ashmore, Rowan Bach, Joe Hed, Blake Kendrick, Phillips, Pinski, and the team’s 11 seniors.
Senior Geo Morris received the Golden Camera award, for being arguable the best videographer in the conference.
Nine players also received Outstanding Academic awards. They were Bach, Brock, Brovold, Kendrick, Murdoff, Pinski, Schultz, Watts and Whitney.
The final action of the night was when the 2022 captains, Pfeiffer, Smith and Watts, handed footballs to the 2023 captains — selected by the team — juniors Hed, Phillips and Pinski.
