There was a table full of honors to hand  ut Nov. 21 when the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football team held its awards banquet.

Recognized were six players who received Northwest District 19 awards, three Section 6A awards, 11 seniors and an assistant coach. JV team players were also presented certificates and recognized by their coaches as they won three of their final five games.

