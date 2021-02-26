Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football players Gavin Johannsen and Steven Hausken both signed their Letters of Intent to attend college and play football this fall at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Jamestown’s football coaching staff reached out to Johannsen and Hausken to play football for the Jimmies and to offer the two scholarships. Johannsen is expected to play middle linebacker and Hausken running back. Gavin’s parents are Vanessa Jacobson and John Johannsen, while Steven’s father is Mike Wooden. Photo submitted
