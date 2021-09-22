In the first two football games Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has played at home, they have been unable to grace the end zone, getting shut out twice.
A week after their second game was cancelled due to COVID cases, the Wolves were able to move the ball, but Ada-Borup not only had a size and speed advantage, they just had more skilled players for a 39-0 win.
WHA finished with 151 yards of offense, but only had 36 yards in the second half. The Cougars finished with 380 yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters.
Kai Ashmore had 77 of his 82 rushing yards in the first half, with his longest carry a 26-yard run on WHA’s second possession.
That was the Wolves’ longest play, while the Cougars had touchdown runs of 50, 31, 20 and 16 yards, and had a handful of pass plays of 30 yards or more. Of the four touchdowns the Cougars scored in the first half to take a 26-0 lead, one was at midfield and another at their 49.
The Wolves only had one fumble, and that came in the fourth quarter with the JV team on the field. WHA crossed midfield three times in the first half, but could not get inside the 44. Three times they turned the ball over on downs.
Eli Pfeiffer completed 6-11 passes for 37 yards with Adam Smith catching three passes for 32 yards.
On defense, Kenseth Taylor had four tackles, with Ficher Smith, Adam Smith and Carson Strosahl each having three. Strosahl was lost for the game with an injury in the first quarter. Ashmore, Pfeiffer, Christian Moe, Jacob Smith, Alex Daigle, Adien Phillips and Dane Patten each had two.
The Cougars won the coin flip and deferred to the second half. WHA took the kick-off but only got five yards on a three-and-out. The first time the Cougars touched the ball, Beau Fetting ran through the defense for a 50-yard score with Jaewon Ha kicking the extra point.
WHA managed to drive across midfield but the drive stalled. Ashmore’s punt pinned the Cougars at the 17, but a pass from Aiden Marcussen went for 31 yards. Fetting followed with a scamper of 26 yards, and a few plays later Marcussen dropped a pass into Cameron Spaeth’s hands from 16 yards out for a 13-0 lead.
The Wolves turned the ball over on downs on the next possession. The Cougars then went 56 yards in three plays with Fetting scoring on a 20-yard run.
WHA turned the ball over downs on Ada’s side of the field on their next possession with 2:05 left. The Cougars marched 53 yards in seven plays with Tate Jacobson scoring on a six-yard run with Ha adding the extra point for a 26-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars got the ball to start the second half, with WHA’s defense finally getting a stop. The Wolves managed to get a first down, but were then forced to punt. The Cougars returned the punt to WHA’s 38.
It took the Cougars only four plays to get into the end zone, this time with Fetting scoring for the third time as he broke a tackle at the of scrimmage and scampered 31 yards for the touchdown.
The Cougars’ last score was set up on WHA’s turnover on downs at their 36. Fetting scored again, this time on a 16-yard run.
WHA turned the ball over twice in the fourth, once on downs and the last time on a fumble late in the game.
This Friday the Wolves go on the road for the first time this season to face Menahga, a team that also has dropped their first two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.