The Wolves’ forfeit win over Red Lake Friday moves the team to 4-1 with three games remaining in the regular season.

Friday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley travel to face Cass Lake-Bena in their final road game. The Panthers come in 1-4 with their only win coming at Red Lake 44-8 in week two.

Homecoming for the Wolves has Warroad coming to town Oct. 11. The Warriors currently sit at 3-2, having beaten Cass Lake-Bena 50-0 last week.

The Wolves’ final game is MEA Week Oct. 16 with Ada-Borup coming to Walker. The Cougars currently sit at 4-1.

