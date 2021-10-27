Ashmore, Watts both rush for over 100 yards, score 2 touchdowns
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored three touchdowns in the first half and three more in the second as they closed the regular season Wednesday night with their first win of the season by beating Bagley 41-20 on a wet and chilly Ostlund Field.
The Wolves finished with over 350 yards of offense that included two 100-yard rushing performances by senior Kai Ashmore and junior Logan Watts behind a line that opened up some nice running lanes. The defense recorded four sacks, a turnover and held 1-7 Bagley to only 168 yards of offense that included 40 in the first half.
Ashmore rushed for 135 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, and Watts had 138 yards on 16 attempts and two touchdowns. Watts also had a kickoff return for 45 yards and Carson Strosahl two for 38 yards.
Enrique Fineday had 42 yards rushing on eight carries, and both Jacob Smith and Parker Brock threw for a score. Strosahl had a 13-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and Caleb Crow a 13-yard catch for a score in the fourth.
Ficher Smith led the defense with two sacks, a tackle for loss and three other tackles. Kenseth Taylor had four solos and six assisted tackles. Adam Smith and Fineday each had a sack, with Fineday having two solos and six assists.
Ashmore had the game’s only turnover, an interception early in the third quarter that set up WHA’s fourth score. Strosahl and Jacob Smith each had a deflected pass.
On special teams, Devin Johnson was 2-4 on extra points and Axel Daigle was 1-1. Johnson had a great night with deep kickoffs. Four of his six kicks went inside the 20 with two of them going to the four and seven yard line.
Bagley received the opening kickoff starting at their four-yard line, and four plays later punted from their end zone. On first down Ashmore scored on a 26-yard run, with Johnson’s kick hitting the upright.
WHA got the ball back after another three-and-out with Ficher Smith recording a sack on the series. It took the Wolves six plays to score, overcoming a holding penalty, on Ashmore’s 51-yard scamper. Jacob Smith connected with his brother Adam Smith for the two-point conversion.
Bagley got back in the game by returning the kick 51 yards to WHA’s 30. Five plays later Isaac Schermerhorn scored on a three-yard plunge to make it 14-6.
The Wolves answered with a nine-play 63-yard drive capped on Watts’ three-yard run. Johnson added the extra point as WHA extended the lead to 21-6.
WHA got the ball back twice more, but the first drive ended on turnover-on-downs and the second with the half ending.
The Wolves started the second half receiving the kick and Watts set up WHA with excellent field position at Bagley’s 36 with a 45-yard return. Five plays later, and after overcoming a 15-yard penalty on Watts’ 21-yard run, Strosahl caught a pass for a 13-yard score and a 27-6 lead.
Ashmore set up the next score and stopped a nice drive by Bagley with an interception at the 24. Five plays later Watts capped the 72-yard drive with a 16-yard run to extend the lead to 34-6.
Bagley answered quickly with 65-yard run on first down, but WHA’s defense stiffened on the two-point conversion and stopped the runner at the one.
WHA turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession inside Bagley’s 10. On third down Ficher Smith brought the quarterback down in the end zone, but the officials ruled his forward progress was at the one.
The Wolves got great field position after a short punt, with the JV squad taking over on offense. Three plays later Brock and Crow connected on a 13-yard pitch and catch with Daigle adding the extra point.
The last score came on the Flyers ensuing possession as they drove 46 yards in four plays with Koda Thompson scoring on a 10-yard run. Thompson also ran in the two-point conversion.
