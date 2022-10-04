The Wolves picked up their first win of the season Friday night, holding off Fosston 18-12, with senior Eli Pfeiffer preserving the victory by picking off a pass in the end zone with about 30 seconds to play.
That was the second time the defense forced a turnover on downs in the red zone, and the third on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s side of the field.
Senior Logan Watts rushed for a career-high 188 yards on 22 carries, and also caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. A 34-yard pass came from Pfeiffer on a halfback-option play came with no time left on the clock and gave WHA a 12-6 halftime lead.
Parker Brock was 3-8 passing for 60, and had a one-yard sneak for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Alex Daigle had the first touchdown on a one-yard run in the first quarter — the first time WHA has scored in the opening half this season.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer told a jubilant team after the game how proud he was.
“We made that harder than we had to, but awesome finish. Way to make it happen when it matters; when it counted,” he said. “We can build on that effort. Fix a couple of mental things. Guys, great game. Great effort. Way to pick yourself up to keep that ball over.”
Defensive Coach Cody Stevenson lauded the defensive effort at the end by not allowing the Greyhounds to score on the four plays they ran. “I love how at the end there we had our backs to the wall and you guys fought through that. You were not going to take the ‘L.’ That was a heck of an effort. I’m really proud of you guys.”
WHA shot themselves in the foot on several occasions. There were two fumbles in the first half alone, one of which led to Fosston’s lone score, and another fumble in the second half inside Fosston’s 20. They also turned the ball over on downs inside the 20 once and gave up a 73-yard pass play in the final minute when the defense allowed the receiver to get behind the secondary on a third-and-long play. If not for Watts’ running down the receiver at the 14, Fosston could have won the game by simply kicking the extra point or converting a two-point play.
WHA out-gained Fosston 170 to 65 yards in the first half, and 124 to 63 prior to that long pass play.
Defensively, WHA did a nice job in shutting down the Greyhounds’ offense. They forced a fumble that set up a touchdown drive, and two other turnovers on downs including one when Fosston had the ball first-and-goal.
WHA’s defense had a chance to score early in the first half that would have put them ahead by two scores. End Gavin Oelschlager knocked the ball free from Thatcher Palubicki with Ficher Smith recovering the fumble inside the five, but the officials ruled it an incomplete pass, which was not the right call.
The Wolves’ second touchdown was set up when Blake Watson knocked the ball out of Palubicki’s hand and Amani Nason made the recovery at Fosston’s 42. Three plays later Pfeiffer and Watts hooked up for a touchdown and a 12-6 lead.
Joe Hed led with eight solos, including a sack and three assisted tackles. Smith had seven solos and five assisted tackles. Both Payden Yeats and Nason had five solos, Daigle four solos, Jalen Sayers three, with Justice Shaw, Edward Pinski, Pfeiffer and Watts with two solo tackles.
WHA had seven possessions in the first half. Two of them ended with fumbles on the first play of the possession, and two on touchdown drives of 69 and 42 yards. They also punted twice, with one returned 32 yards.
The first scoring drive came on their second possessions after the defense forced a turnover on downs at their 31. Seven plays later, which included a 38-yard run by Watts, Daigle scored from one yard out. Levi Norvold’s kick was blocked, but WHA had its first lead of the season.
Two series later WHA took possession at their 24 after an 18-yard punt return by Watts. On the next play, a fumble in the back field gave Fosston the ball at the 20. Two plays later Palubicki and Cullen Norland connected on a 19-yard slant pass for six and a tie game.
WHA marched right down the field on their next possession, aided by a 40-yard pass play from Brock to Pfeiffer. The drive stalled at the 19 and Fosston took over.
The Wolves would get the ball back after a three-and-out, but gave it right back near midfield on a sack fumble. Two plays later Watson forced a fumble and Nason recovered the ball at Fosston’s 42, setting up a fanatic final play of the half. Brock took the snap and threw a lateral pass toward WHA’s sideline to Pfeiffer, who then found Watts wide open in the end zone for a 12-6 lead.
A 49-yard kickoff return to WHA’s 36 set up Fosston with great field position to begin the second half. Four plays later and after a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Etthan Gray scored on a 20-yard run, but the pass on the conversion sailed high.
The Wolves answered with a 62-yard drive that was capped with Brock’s one-yard sneak. The big play was Watts’ 46-yard run to the four.
After a three-and-out by Fosston, WHA was poised to extend the lead, but on a pass play, the receiver stopped running and the ball was intercepted inside the 10 and was returned to the 41. The defense came up big once again with another turnover on downs.
The Wolves touched the ball twice more while the defense forced a three-and-out. On their second possession, WHA took over at their 43. Five plays later and with the ball at Fosston’s 19, a fumble occurred with 2:44 to play. A false start and illegal touching on a pass by a lineman backed up Fosston to the 13. On third down and needing more than 15 yards for a first down, Norland got behind the defense and hauled in a pass from Palubicki. Watts was able to trip up Norland at the 14, which set up a wild finish and WHA’s first victory of the season.
WHA is scheduled to host Red Lake Friday night, but the Warriors forfeited last week’s game with Menahga, so the game is still up in the air.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.