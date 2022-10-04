The Wolves picked up their first win of the season Friday night, holding off Fosston 18-12, with senior Eli Pfeiffer preserving the victory by picking off a pass in the end zone with about 30 seconds to play.

That was the second time the defense forced a turnover on downs in the red zone, and the third on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s side of the field.

