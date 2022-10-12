Logan Watts rushed for three touchdowns, Eli Pfeiffer threw one to Brady Murdoff and caught another from Parker Brock, and Hayden Rettke and TJ Orton each ran for another as the Wolves won their second straight at home Friday night by shutting out Red Lake 48-0.
The team’s 12 seniors were recognized before the game started where each player was given a signed football and the manager, a bouquet of flowers.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored four touchdown in the first quarter on drives of 48, 43, nine and 18 yards, and two more in the second quarter for 46 and 42 yards as they amassed 220 yards of offense. Their final score came in the closing moments of the final quarter with the JV scoring for the second time.
Defensively, WHA only allowed 77 yards of offense — with the starters playing only the first quarter — and forced three turnovers and four more on downs.
The first came when Ficher Smith and Payden Yeats teamed up to force a fumble in the backfield that Gavin Oelschlager recovered in the first quarter. The second fumble recovery was in the third when Hayden Rettke recovered a muffed punt.
Watts rushed for 89 yards on four carries, Elijah Cox had 50 yards on nine runs, Orton 43 yards on five carries, Cooper Brovold three runs for 36 yards, Joe Hed 30 yards on three attempts and Rettke 10 yards on three runs.
Devin Johnson was 1-1 on extra points and Levi Norvold was 3-5. Sam Pfeiffer connected with his older brother Eli on a two-point conversion in the second quarter.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer said it was a great game and he was happy to see everyone play. “We had a lot off success and I’m real thankful we go to play.”
WHA won the toss and chose to receive the kickoff. An on-side kick was recovered at the 48. Two plays later Murdoff caught Eli Pfeiffer’s 27-yard pass for a score with Johnson adding the extra point.
The Wolves got the ball back quickly after a turnover on downs at the Red Lake’s 43 with Swanson tackling the runner behind the line of scrimmage. Two plays later Watts scampered 37 for the score with Norvold adding the extra point.
The next touchdown was scored by Watts on a nine-yard run, and the fourth one with Brock and Pfeiffer connecting on an 18-yard pass play. Norvold added both extra points for a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Watts’ score was set up on a negative punt that gave WHA the ball at the nine, with the fourth score set up by Oelschlager’s fumble recovery.
Watts’ third touchdown of the game came on a 22-yard run that capped a four-play 46-yard drive. The next score was a four-yard run by Rettke that extended WHA’s lead to 42-0 at the half.
The second half consisted of 10-minutes running time. It also marked the only time Red Lake crossed midfield that came in the fourth quarter. WHA’s defense forced another turnover-on-downs at the 46, and five plays later Orton scored on a 14-yard run with under 20 seconds to play.
Smith led the team in tackles with four solos and two assists. Swanson, Rowyn Back, Edward Pinski and Caleb Crow each had two solos, with Alex Daigle, Amani Nason and Blake Watson all having two total tackles.
This week is WHA’s homecoming. They host Wadena-Deer Creek who comes in with a 5-1 record.
