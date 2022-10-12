Logan Watts rushed for three touchdowns, Eli Pfeiffer threw one to Brady Murdoff and caught another from Parker Brock, and Hayden Rettke and TJ Orton each ran for another as the Wolves won their second straight at home Friday night by shutting out Red Lake 48-0.

The team’s 12 seniors were recognized before the game started where each player was given a signed football and the manager, a bouquet of flowers.

