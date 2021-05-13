The Lady Wolves varsity basketball team held their awards banquet last week with several players receiving Northwoods Conference and team honors.
Selected all-conference first team were seniors Emma Deegan and Ally Sea. Junior Kali Oelschlager and eighth-grader Aubrey Morrison made the second team, and Alexa Johannsen was Honorable Mention. Morrison also received the Conference Rookie of the Year award.
In team awards, Deegan was selected MVP, received the Wolf Award and was recognized with the school record for made three-pointers at 149. She also tied the school record for made threes in a game (6) with two others.
Sea also received the Wolf Award and was named Defensive MVP.
Morrison received the team Rookie of the Year and Hustle and Heart awards.
Oelschlager grabbed awards for Best Rebounder and Best Free Throw Percentage.
Johannsen and Karalyn Oberfell were recognized with the Most Improved Award.
MacKenzie Raddatz received the Sixth Person Award, with Paige Nornberg, Avery Morrison, and Aliya Naas each sharing the Rising Wolf Award.
