A contingent of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball players participated in the Freshman State Basketball Championships in the Twin Cities the weekend of March 20. The seventh- and eighth-graders brought home the second-place trophy, losing in overtime in the title game. The Wolves finished the tourney with a 2-1 record. On the team are (front row from left) Ava Welk, Aubrey Morrison, Sierra Wessels, (back) Ella Hopen, Addison Kurtz, Britta Rand and Avery Morrison.

