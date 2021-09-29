Britta Rand scored a hat trick and Gabby Cairns scored a goal as the Wolves’ soccer team beat Rocori 4-1 Saturday afternoon to win back-to-back home games and improve their record to 5-4 on the season.
The first goal came early as Rand took a pass from Cairns and easily scored. Her second goal was on a penalty kick with 24 minutes remaining as she was taken down in the box. The goalie was able to get a hand on the shot, but not enough to save it.
Rand’s third goal came with 9:40 left on a 20-yard shot she buried in the far left corner of the net.
Rocori was able to put some pressure on Brooke Vinkemeier, but the net keeper made save after save except. The only shot that got by her came on a shot off a corner kick with under 1:40 left in the half. That was
WHA’s final goal came in the second half as Cairns buried a shot set up by Katelyn Boege.
“The girls played fantastic. They understand that the game is so much easier when they apply the pressure on the other team,” said Coach Bill Marshall.
Besides Rand and Cairns, Vinkemeier’s play also stood out as she finished with 12 saves, including a penalty kick in the second half that would have cut the lead to 3-2 if she hadn’t stopped it.
This week the Wolves host Crookston and next week close out the regular season by hosting Melrose.
WHA wins 4-0
Rand scored twice, Cairns once and Sophie Landreville scored her first varsity goal as the host Wolves beat Mesabi East 4-0 Thursday afternoon.
Cairns also had two assists, while Ella Isaacs and Malorie Knox each assisted on one goal. Vinkemeier had a clean sheet by stopping eight shots.
The win marked the second time this season the Wolves shut out Mesabi East, beating them 1-0 back on Sept. 2.
WHA can’t hold lead
The Wolves were so close to getting their fourth win of the season, but they missed on a penalty kick in overtime and the game ended in a 1-1 tie at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Sept. 21.
After a scoreless first half, Maizie Anderson scored on a great pass by Britta Rand about seven minutes into the second half. The Comets would come back to tie it up with about seven minutes left in regulation.
WHA still had their chances but missed on a penalty kick with 50 seconds left in the second overtime. Gabby Cairns had one shot hit the crossbar and another the post, finishing with seven shots on goal.
Vinkemeier had 12 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.