The Lady Wolves scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, beating host Northome-Kelliher 9-4 Thursday night.
Mackenzie Raddatz went the distance to get the win, giving up only three hits and striking out six. She did walk five batters, with two of them coming in the Mustangs’ two-run second.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley also only had three hits, but they took advantage of 11 walks and a few errors to score some runs.
Paige Nornberg had two of the hits and drove in four runs with a two-run double in the first and a two-run single in the seventh as WHA extended its lead to 9-2. Raddatz had the other single in the first.
Both Alexa Johannsen and Raddatz scored twice, with Lizzie Naugle, Elise Rice, Charlee Stewart, Nornberg and Aliya Naas each scoring once.
Becker had a RBI sac fly in the first and Naugle stole two bases.
This week the Wolves are at Bagley and host both Cass Lake-Bena and Sebeka.
WHA wins at home
After dropping their first two games of the season in a double-header at Pine River-Backus, the Wolves won two straight, trouncing visiting Red Lake 28-11 Friday.
Rice led WHA four RBIs off five hits, two of which were doubles. Deegan had four hits and drove in four runs, Raddatz had four hits and two RBI’s, Alicia Becker and Stewart both had three hits with Stewart driving in three runs and Becker one, and Johannsen and Nornberg each had two hits.
WHA scored eight runs in the first to take an early lead, and put the game away with an 11-run third to extend the lead to 19-4. A nine-run fourth was icing on the cake as the game ended early.
Unlike the night before, Raddatz struggled to find the zone, walking six batters and allowing only one hit in just under three innings of work. She did strike out six while allowing three runs.
Naugle relieved her with two outs and went the rest of the way. She only walked three in just over two innings of work in allowing seven runs.
Tigers prevail twice
The Lady Wolves could muster only six hits in game one and four in the second as host Pine River-Backus swept a double-header with identical 9-7 scores May 4.
It was tied 3-3 after four innings in the first game with the Tigers scoring six runs in the fifth.
Raddatz gave up two walks to start the inning, with three errors and three hits following. She only gave up six hits and struck out eight, but there were also eight walks.
Johannsen had two hits and drove in two runs, with Rice, Becker, Raddatz ad Nornberg each having a hit. Deegan, Raddatz and Nornberg each had an RBI.
Rice and Deegan both scored in the first on fielding errors. Deegan scored again in the third on a passed ball for a 3-2 lead.
The Wolves added a run in the sixth on Nornberg’s RBI single and scored three in the seventh. Rice got the seventh started with a one-out double with Becker reaching on a two-out walk. Johannsen followed with a two-run single and Raddatz answered with an RBI double. The next batter struck out to end the game.
The Tigers scored three times in the top of the fifth to break a 6-6 tie in the second game, and WHA could only manage one run in the bottom half.
WHA’s defense also committed four fielding errors.
Naugle pitched the first three innings and Raddatz came on for the final two. Naugle gave up two hits, six walks and struck out two. Raddatz allowed three hits and four walks.
Johannsen once again had two hits and one walk, and Deegan had a double and a single. Naugle and Rice each scored twice, with Deegan, Becker and Naas scoring the other three runs.
WHA scored three times in the third on Deegan’s RBI single and two passed balls. In the next inning, Naugle and Rice both scored on passed balls and Becker on a wild pitch.
The final run was scored by Naas on Naugle’s ground out.
