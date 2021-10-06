The first time the Lady Wolves played Crookston, they outplayed the host team for a good portion of the game, but lost 1-0 on a goofy goal when the ball hit something on the turf, bounced over the goalie’s arm and into the back of the net.
At the rematch, held Sept. 28 in Walker, the Wolves had several shots on goal but could only make one and fell 2-1.
“We definitely out-played them, but we couldn’t score. And because they kept us from scoring, they had the momentum,” said Coach Bill Marshall.
Brooke Vinkemeier, who has the second most saves in State Class A, was unable to start the game due to an injury. But Mandy Johnson volunteered to take her place, giving Coach Marshall and his two coaches about an hour to work with her.
“Our defense was so strong in the first half we didn’t allow one shot on goal,” the coach said.
WHA had four excellent chances to score, including a one-on-one shot by Rand that hit the crossbar.
Vinkemeier decided to play the second half and the Wolves continued to play well only to give up a goal about 10 minutes in.
That lead did not last long as Gabby Cairns took the ball about 70 yards through the Pirates’ defense and scored, which gave the momentum back to WHA.
Johnson replaced Vinkemeier, and with under 10 minutes to play Crookston scored the final goal.
Britta Rand finished with four quality shot on goal, Gabby Cairns had three and Elizabeth Cairns one on net and two just wide.
Johnson finished with six saves and Vinkemeier had one.
This week the Wolves close out the regular season hosting Melrose with Class A playoffs set to begin next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.