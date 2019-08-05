The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves varsity girls’ basketball team was one of 26 to compete July 29-30 in the Jack Links Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame Summer Invitational hosted by Ramsey Community College in Anoka. In pool play, the Wolves beat Zumbrota 58-51 and Blooming Prairie 69-61 in the Janet Karvonen Division. After seeding, WHA trounced St. Anthony 73-33, the No. 2 seed in the Kelly Skalicky Division. Pictured are (kneeling from left) Emma Deegan, Ally Sea, (standing), Macy Flatness, Kali Oelschlager, Bri Raddatz, Megan Benjamin, Justine Day and Brittney Wolter.
