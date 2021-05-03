The Lady Wolves improved to 5-0 on the season after beating host Laporte and sweeping a doubleheader at Nevis last week.
Hosting Laporte Thursday night, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-6 win.
Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the inning, Alicia Becker and Alexa Johannsen both walked and moved up with stolen bases. One out later Becker scored on a passed ball with Charlee Stewart following with a walk.
After a strike out, No. 9 hitter Aliya Naas delivered in a big way with a double over third that hit the line and scored two runs. Lizzie Naugle reached on an RBI single over second and Elise Rice walked. Naugle scored on a passed ball and Emma Deegan followed that with an RBI. The final run scored on a passed ball.
Mackenzie Raddatz went the distance to get her second straight win. She struck out 14 and gave up only six hits, but she did have some control problems in the seventh as Laporte scored three runs and had the tying run at the plate with only one out.
Rice made the defensive play of the game at short when she fielded a grounder, tagged out a runner heading to third and fired to first for a game-ending double play.
Deegan and Becker each had two hits, with Naugle, Lexi Johnson and Naas each having one.
Alyssa Moss gave up only four hits through five innings, but five walks and three hits led to seven runs and a 9-3 lead.
Laporte scored a run in the fourth as Moss made it home on Kylee Reimer’s single. Anne Marie Jaspers scored in the fourth on an error to give Laporte a 2-1 lead and in the sixth Anna Katzenmeyer scored on a passed ball
In the top of the seventh, Hannah Backus, Moss and Izabel Padget each walked, with Backus scoring on a passed ball, Moss on an error and Padget on Harley Lahr’s single.
Moss and Reimer each had two hits, with Lahr and Morgan McDougall both having one.
This week the Wolves travel to Pine River-Backus and Northome-Kelliher before a home game with Red Lake. Next week they are at Bagley and host both Cass Lake-Bena and Sebeka.
Wolves wins DH
WHA beat host Nevis twice on April 27, taking the first game 6-3 and rallying from 5-0 deficit to win 10-6 in the nightcap.
In the opener, a three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as WHA held on for a 6-3 win.
Raddatz went the distance to get her first win. She allowed only one hit and struck out six, but she did walk six.
Naugle led with two hits, stole two bases and scored twice, while Deegan, Johannsen and Naas each had a hit. Deegan also stole three bases and scored twice.
The Wolves scored twice in the first as Deegan and Becker both scored on Johannsen’s single.
In the third, Naugle led off with a double and scored on Deegan’s sac fly.
WHA increased their lead to 6-0 with three in the top of the fifth. Naas led of with a double and scored on Naugle’s single. After stealing second and third, Naugle scored on Deegan’s single. Deegan scored the final run on a fielding error.
Nevis scored three times in their last at bats on one hit, two walks and a couple of stolen bases.
Naugle won her third straight in the second game, allowing only six hits, striking out five and walking only one.
Rice and Naugle both had two hits, with Deegan, Becker, Johannsen, Raddatz and Stewart each having one. Deegan and Becker each had a walk and Naugle had the team’s only stolen base.
Nevis started strong and scored three times in the second and twice in third to take a 5-0 lead. WHA finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the third, with Nevis adding a run in the fourth.
In the next inning, WHA sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times. Naugle drove in the first two runs with a two-out single. Rice followed with a hit, Deegan loaded the bases with a walk and Becker scored one with a single. Johannsen followed that with a two-run double, with Raddatz scoring two on her single. Raddatz scored the final run on Stewart’s single.
Nevis managed to get a runner on base in the top of the fifth with a double, but Naugle struck out the next two batters to end the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.