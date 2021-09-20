Sisters Gabby and Elizabeth Cairns both scored in the first half, and Brooke Vinkemeier stopped all 11 shots she faced as the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ soccer team beat Pelican Rapids 2-0 for the second time this season.
The win moves the Wolves to 3-3. This week they travel to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and host both Mesabi East and Rocori. Next week they host Crookston.
Coach Bill Marshall said the Wolves started the game slowly and gave up a few early shots. “We woke up and went to work.”
Britta Rand setup the first goal with a beautiful pass to Gabby Cairns, who finished with a strong shot.
Elizabeth Cairns scored her first varsity goal by beating the keeper on a really nice redirect on a pass from Gabby Cairns.
Marshall said he had to change up the defensive lineup due to Luna Scanlon’s knee injury in the last game. “We were a little shaky at first, but then they settled down. We did give up one penalty kick, but Vinkemeier was able to make the save.”
WHA has five games remaining on the schedule with the final four at home.
“We’re looking forward to the second half of the season, and we have a good chance of winning some more games,” Marshall said.
Wolves fall 1-0 at home
WHA had a great opportunity to change the entire outlook of Friday afternoon’s home match with St. John’s Prep, but Gabby Cairns shot just 15 seconds into the match was off the net.
“I really thought we were going to score. That would have changed the game,” Coach Marshall said.
The Wolves had several other opportunities to break a scoreless tie, but each shot was either stopped or missed the mark.
Cairns had three other quality shots on goal and Britta Rand two. One of Rand’s shot came when she took the ball by two defenders, beat the sweeper, but was denied by the goalie.
The only shot that went in came late in the second half as St. John’s Prep scored when the ball hit the far post and glanced in.
That was the only shot that got by Vinkemeier, who finished with 17 saves.
