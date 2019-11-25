The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Girls’ Soccer team, along with their friends and families, gathered at Hope Lutheran Church Oct. 29 to fete their 2019 season with a potluck meal.
During the awards program, Head Coach Jon Eclov and Assistant Coaches Josh Cairns and Amit Weidenborner reflected on the team’s 21st campaign and its 11th as a self-funded sport.
This year’s Wolves team was a credit to that long line of teams, despite being the youngest in the girls’ history. In spite of their youth, the girls fought hard each game and finished the regular season on a win and earned a home section playoff game.
The coaches recognized the hard work and dedication of their three sophomore captains: Gabby Cairns, Erika Rand and Brooke Vinkemeier. Each had been with the program since seventh-grade. Also celebrated was WHA Soccer’s 20th anniversary as a school sport. It was in the spring of 1999 that a dedicated group of parents and soccer enthusiasts had convinced the WHA School Board to add boys’ and girls’ soccer to its list of school sports.
Those receiving team awards chosen by the coaches were the Iron Man Award, Cairns; Top Scorer, Cairns; Defender of the Year, Erika Rand; Juggling Competition winner, Rylee Carlson; Spirit Award, Sophia Landreville; and sharing the Coach’s Selection Award were Jaden Hudziak and Britta Rand.
Players honored with awards voted by their peers were Makayla Bennett as Most Improved Player, and Brooke Vinkemeier as Most Valuable Player.
WHA also had three players receive Lakes to Prairie Conference honors. Cairns received an all-conference first team selection, and Erika Rand and Carlson each received an all-conference honorable mention selection.
Earning varsity letters were sophomores Cairns, Rand, Brooke Vinkemeier, Carlson and Bre Vinkemeier; freshmen Hudziak and Landreville; eighth-graders Maizie Anderson and Lily Burns; and seventh-graders Bennett, Kadie Burns, Grace Collins, Ella Hopen, Ella Isaacs, Britta Rand and Sierra Wessels.
The coaches concluded the ceremony by announcing that the 2020 captains would remain as Cairns, Erika Rand and Brooke Vinkemeier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.