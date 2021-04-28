The Lady Wolves got great pitching and the defense made the plays as they opened the season Thursday night with an 8-3 home win over Blackduck.
Lizzie Naugle went all seven innings to get the win, allowing three runs on nine hits. She only walked one batter and struck out one.
Naugle also led off with three hits and drove in three runs, while Alicia Becker had two hits and scored two runs. Elise Rice, Emma Deegan, Charlee Stewart, Lexi Johnson and Aliya Naas each had a hit, with Stewart driving in two runs and Johnson one.
Coach Pete Naugle said it was a great way to open the season. “The kids were excited to play their first game in two years. The defense did a great job of making plays behind Lizzie.”
Blackduck scored a run in the second and two in the third to take a 3-1 lead. In the bottom half of the fourth, WHA scored four times. Johnson drove in the first run with a two-out single, and two batters later Naugle ripped a bases-loaded-clearing double.
WHA added two more runs in the fifth as Becker and Welk scored on Stewart’s single.
The final run was scored by Rice in the sixth on a passed ball.
This week the Wolves travel to Nevis and host Laporte, and next week they go to Pine River-Backus and Northome-Kelliher before a home game with Red Lake.
Wolves win big
WHA won their second straight game and did it with ease, bombing host Cass Lake-Bena 23-1 Friday afternoon.
Naugle pitched all four innings to get the win. She struck out eight, and gave up only five hits and one walk.
The Wolves scored all the runs they would need with six in the first inning. They added three in both the second and third, and 11 in the fourth.
WHA took advantage of 11 walks and added eight hits. Naugle and Rice led the way with two hits each, with Deegan, Becker, Johannsen and Welk each having a hit.
Naugle, Rice, Johannsen and Welk each had two RBIs, while Naugle stole three bases. Both Deegan and Becker scored four runs, while Naugle and Welk scored three.
The Panthers’ lone run came in the fourth inning off three singles.
