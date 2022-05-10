This spring has been less than ideal for high school sport’s teams trying to play outside with snow on the ground and cooler-than-normal temperatures.
The first two weeks of scheduled games or meets have either been cancelled or postponed, and for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s golf teams it was even more precarious as most of the golf courses didn’t open until this past weekend. So the Wolves and other area teams were heading south to wherever they could find some playable courses.
In their first meet April 25, the Wolves travelled all the way down to Stillwater Country Club to play in a 12-team invite where they took ninth. It was the first day the course opened and the temperatures were in the low 30’s
Parker Brock shot an 85, Lake Elling an 86, Maverick Reed a 99 and Michael Dascalos a 122.
The Wolves followed that by playing at the Staples-Motley Invite April 29 along with eight other teams.
WHA took eighth with Brock leading the way with a 76 that was good enough for third overall. Reed shot an 82 that tied him for 10th, Elling an 85, Alex Grundeen shot a 130 and Gus Peterson a 142.
Medalist honors went to Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes with a 73.
First conference meets
The Wolves and other area teams competed in the first of two nine-hole Northern Pines Conference meets of the season May 3 at Whitetail Run in Wadena.
On the front nine, United North Central won with a 166. Nevis took second with a 176, Park Rapids third with a 176, losing on a tie-breaker, and WHA fourth at 181.
Brock took medalist honors with a 37, Elling shot a 40, Reed a 45, Dascalos and Grundeen each had a 59 and Logan Felton shot a 73.
Brock and Reed tied for second on the second nine with a 43, one stroke behind medalist Nolan Eckmann of Park Rapids. Elling carded a 44, Dascalos a 53, Grundeen a 56 and Felton
Park Rapids won the team meet with a 177, UNC took second with a 182 and WHA third with a 183.
On the girl’s conference side, Kianna Johnson, the Wolves only varsity golfer, shot a 51 on the front and 46 on the back to finish second.
Park Rapids won both conference meets with a 130 on the first nine and 15 on the back. Cass Lake-Bena took second with a 163 and 192 respectively.
Medalist honors went to Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids with a 39 on first nine and 38 on the second.
Johnson also played at a couple of events last week in the southern part of the state, but was unable to finish the nine-hole meets because of storms. She was playing well, and was in second place at Springfield and third in Sanborn.
