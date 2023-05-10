A late spring has delayed the start of golf season for most high school team in northern Minnesota, but Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has gotten off to a great start in the first week.

The WHA boys’ varsity team won two Northern Pines Conference meets and took third at the Staples-Motley Invite, while the JH boys finished second at a conference meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments