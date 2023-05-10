A late spring has delayed the start of golf season for most high school team in northern Minnesota, but Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has gotten off to a great start in the first week.
The WHA boys’ varsity team won two Northern Pines Conference meets and took third at the Staples-Motley Invite, while the JH boys finished second at a conference meet.
Friday afternoon the boys’ varsity team took second at the Park Rapids Invite at Headwaters Golf Club. The Wolves carded a 319, 13 strokes behind Bemidji. Finishing third out of 19 teams was Hawley with a 322.
WHA’s Parker Brock shot a 72 to finish second, one stroke behind medalist Nick Yavarow of Bemidji. Two other Wolves finished in the Top 10 with Maverick Reed sixth with a 78 and Lake Elling 10th with a 79.
Matt Reierson shot a 92, Michael Dascalos a 93 and Logan Felton a 111.
JV and JH meets
Tianna Country Club hosted both conference JV and JH nine-hole meets Thursday.
WHA finished third with a 233 in the boys’ JV meet, which was 38 strokes behind United North Central. Deer River was second with a 202.
Brock Hendrickson of UNC was the medalist with a 43. WHA’s Gus Peterson and Bryce Zubke were four shots behind with a 47, with teammates Noah McWaters carding a 68 and Cage Bullock a 71.
Pine River-Backus won the JV girls’ meet with a 218 with Big Fork finishing second with a 250.
Camryn Aroka of Cass Lake-Bena was medalist with a 56, one shot ahead of teammate Aaliya LaRose.
In the JH boys’ meet, Hayden Huewe of WHA carded a 41 to take second. Medalist was Nathan Niemala of Big Fork with a 39.
Big Fork won the JH boys’ meet with a 214 and Nevis second at 251.
On the girls’ side, Kelliher-Northome took team honors with a 198. The medalist was Emma Kortuen of Blackduck with a 61, one stroke ahead of Emma Wang of Kelliher-Northome.
First conference meets
The first conference meets of the season were held May 1 at Blueberry Pines near Menahga.
The WHA boys’ team easily won both the front and back nines by shooting a 159 and 164 respectively.
Park Rapids shot a 176 to take second on the front nine, and United North Central finished second with a 172 on the back.
Brock ran away from the field to take medalist honors on the front side with a 34. Elling shot a 39, Reed carded a 40, Dascalos had a 46, Alex Grundeen shot a 54 and Pederson had a 55.
Dominic Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena shot a 39 to take the back nine. Finishing one stroke behind were Brock, Elling, and Nolan Eckman and Hunter Harrison of Park Rapids.
Reed shot a 41, Dascalos a 43, Peterson a 50 and Alex Grundeen a 55.
On the girls’ side, Kianna Johnson, last season’s Class A runner-up and the Wolves’ lone female golfer, shot a 44 on the front side to finish second. Anna Eckman of Park Rapids was the medalist with a 43.
On the back nine, Mady Moninga of Park Rapids was the medalist with a 41, while Johnson carded a 47.
Park Rapids won both meets with 137 on the front nine and 132 on the back.
Staples-Motley Invite
Of the eight team that competed at the Staples-Motley Invite April 29, WHA finished third with a 335, only seven strokes out of first place.
The host Cardinals took first with a 328, and Pequot Lakes was second three strokes behind.
Carter White of Staples-Motley was the medalist with a 73, Reed shot a 76 to finish second and Brock was seventh with an 82.
Elling shot an 83, Reierson a 94, Dascalos a 99 and Felton had a 134.
First girls invite
Johnson opened the season with a ninth-place finish at the Pequot Lake Invite April 28.
The sophomore fired an 87, including chipping in for an eagle on one hole, to finish 12 strokes behind medalist Laura Syltie of Detroit Lakes.
The Lakers won the eight-team invite with a 317, Pequot Lakes took second with a 333 and Bemidji finished third at 393.
Conference JH meet
At the first JH meet May 2 at Sand Trap in Cass Lake, UNC took first with a 226, seven strokes ahead of WHA.
Jaxon Brown of Cass Lake-Bena was the medalist with a 47 and Tyler Latvala of Deer River was second with a 51.
Felton led the Wolves with a 52, Cory Weeks had a 59, Garret Turney shot a 60, Tyson Haagensen carded a 62, Zubke a 66 and McWaters shot a 69.
