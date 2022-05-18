Spring storms and water-logged golf courses made for an up-and-down week for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and other area golf teams last week.
A conference meet was on the schedule but was pushed to next week, with both the boys and girls competing at the Park Rapids Invite May 10 at Headwaters Golf Course.
WHA’s boys’ team finished sixth with a 351, one stroke behind fifth place United North Central. Moorhead won the meet with a 306, two strokes ahead of Sartell with Bemidji third with a 320.
Lake Elling tied for 11th with an 80, both Parker Brock and Maverick Reed were tied for 18th with an 84, Michael Dascalos shot a 103 and Alex Grundeen had a 128.
Medalist honors were shared by Lance Hamak of Sartell, Joey Simovich of Moorhead and Joe Kortan of Moorhead who each shot a 74.
On the girls side, Kianna Johnson tied for ninth with a 91, with Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids claiming medalist honors with a 77.
Fergus Falls won the invite with a 340, Moorhead was second with a 360 and Park Rapids third with a 382.
This week is a busy one for the Wolves, whose JH team competes in three conference meets in Park Rapids, Bemidji and Bigfork, if the latter course is ready to play on.
On the varsity side a boys and girls conference meet is in Bemidji, and the boys head to Virginia for an invite. Next Monday the final conference meet will be held at Long Bow Golf Course that will decide who will make the all-conference list.
A varsity girls invite was held Thursday in Virginia, but the golfers only got in six holes when storms made the already soaked course unplayable.
JH conference meet
A junior high Northern Pines Conference golf meet was held at Tianna Country Club May 10 with Nevis winning the boys’ event and Park Rapids the girls.
Nevis finished with a score of 212, Bigfork was second with a 215 and WHA third at 216.
Nathan Niemak of Bigfork was the medalist with a 39, with both Gus Pederson and Tyson Haagensen leading WHA with a 53. Logan Felton and Garret Turney both had a 55.
Park Rapids shot a 163 to lead the girls to victory, 29 strokes ahead of second place Cass Lake-Bena.
Ada Frieden of Park Rapids was the medalist with a 47, one stroke ahead of Camryn Anoka of Cass Lake-Bena.
