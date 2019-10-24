Strong winds and rain kept football fans home Tuesday night, but Walker-Hackensack-Akeley stayed alive in the Section 5A playoffs with a 26-6 home win over Lake Park-Audubon.
Fewer than 100 fans braved the nasty weather to come out to see a game that lasted less than two hours.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer told his team after the game to savor this victory, as playoff wins are always special.
“The weather forced us to be one-dimensional, but the guys fought hard and played very unselfishly. This was a great team win,” the coach said.
Pfeiffer especially lauded the defensive performance in the second half, that only allowed only 61 yards of offense and forced one turnover.
The Wolves finished with 243 rushing yards, and were 0-3 passing with one interception. The Raiders finished with 198 yards, but only 61 came in the second half as WHA made some nice halftime adjustments.
Steve Hausken finished the game with 129 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Gavin Johannsen also scored twice and had 20 runs for 76 yards.
Riley Welk finished with 34 yards on eight carries, and Mason Schneider was 2-3 on extra-points.
On the defense, Jack Slagle picked off a pass, recovered a fumble forced by Trevor Radke and broke up a pass play. Carson Strosahl had a sack and broke up two pass plays.
Johannsen led the team in tackles with five solos and three assists, Conner Craven and Strosahl each had seven total, Ethan Anderson, Tom Hansen, Colton Hein and Radke five each, Josh Kuhlman, Slagle and Welk four total, and Cole Rasmussen with three tackles.
The Wolves host Breckenridge Saturday with a trip to the Fargo Dome on the line next Friday.
The Wolves were able to weather the storm early with the absence of four key starters for only the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless. WHA received the opening kickoff after Lake Park-Audubon won the toss and deferred. Despite having the wind at their backs, the Raiders did not get off a good kick as Craven fell on the ball at WHA’s 48.
The Wolves picked up a first down, but the drive stalled. Hein’s 29-yard punt into the wind fell inside the 10 as the Raiders started their first possession at the six.
Lake Park-Audubon marched 75 yards, picking up four first downs, before turning the ball over on downs in the red zone.
WHA only managed to pick up three yards in three plays and was forced to punt again. This time they had the wind at their backs and Welk got off a great one that went nearly 40 yards. A nice return set the Raiders up at their 48, and 11 plays later Ben Rabideaux took the hand-off from Grant Briard and scored on a two-yard run with 5:45 left in the second period.
Johannsen got in the backfield to deny the two-point conversion.
The Raiders’ second kickoff rolled out of bounds, giving WHA great field position at the 46. On the next play Hausken took the handoff around the right end and got a great block by Johannsen for a 54-yard score. Schneider added the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
The Wolves quickly got the ball back. A 15-yard blind side block backed the Raiders up, and after a short punt into the wind, WHA took over at the Raiders’ 40. Seven plays later and with just over a minute left in the half, Hausken found a hole and scampered 24 yards for the score. Schneider’s kick came up short, but WHA was in control 13-6.
On the ensuing kickoff, Radke forced a fumble that Slagle recovered at the 26. On the next play, Welk’s pass near the end zone was picked off by Briard at the one, and the Raiders ran out the final minute.
WHA’s defense did its job in the second half. The Raiders had only two first downs and was on WHA’s side of the field only once, and that came when the Wolves turned the ball over on downs at their own 40.
Lake Park-Audubon punted once, had a pass intercepted and turned the ball over on downs twice to give WHA a short field each time.
The first turnover-on-downs came with about five minutes to play in the game and with WHA still only ahead 13-6. A fine defensive play by Slagle on a fourth-down pass gave WHA the ball at the 41.
After picking up a first down, Hausken picked up 25 yards on a third-and-13 play. Two plays later Johannsen scored on a one-yard plunge. Welk’s pass was batted away on the two-point try.
The next time Lake Park-Audubon touched the ball they again turned the ball over on downs at their 33 with Strosahl knocking away a pass on fourth-and four.
A 20-yard run by Hausken on first down led to Johannsen’s second score on a three-yard run with 1:33 remaining. Schneider added the extra point for the final margin.
