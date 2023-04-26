The Running Wolves and 12 other teams opened the track and field season at the Park Rapids Invite April 18.
The host Panthers topped the field in both the boys’ and girls’ field with 140 and 110 points respectively. WHA boys’ team finished fifth with 53 points while the girls’ were 13th with seven points.
Of the Top 10 finishes, two Running Wolves brought home silver medals. Joe Tande was second in the high jump at 5-06 feet and Hayden Rettke in the pole vault at 10-06 feet.
In fourth place was Eli Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 19; Drew Deegan in the 300 hurdles at 48.22; Nick Freimark in the triple jump at 35-11 feet; and the 800 relay team of Freimark, Pfeiffer, Cooper Brovold and Deegan.
Taking fifth was the 400 relay team of Hayden Rettke, Joe Hed, Vincent Perucho and Payden Yeats at 51.53; and Hed in the discus at 108-03.5 feet.
Finishing sixth was Freimark in the 400 at 58.33; Samuel Pfeiffer in the 110 hurdles at 19.75; and Eli Pfeiffer in the shot put at 36-11 feet.
Taking seventh was Hed in the shot put at 36-05.5 feet.
In eighth place was Rettke in the 400 at 59.32; and Freimark and Deegan in the high jump both at 5 feet.
Taking ninth was Perucho in the triple jump at 32-07.5 feet. He also took 10th in the 200 at 26.29 as did Elijah Cox in the 110 hurdles at 20.94.
Ella Dykema had the best finish on the girls’ side finishing fifth in the discus at 85-05 feet, with Karalyn Oberfell 11th at 77-10 feet. Elizabeth Cairns also took 11th in the 400 at 1:11.88.
