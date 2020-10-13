The Wolves’ football team rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Pine River-Backus 25-22 in a season-opening win Friday night at Ostlund Field.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, but two turnovers and a handful of penalties allowed the Tigers to score three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 22-10 lead at the half.
The Wolves’ defense took over in the second half, forcing three turnovers and allowing only 41 yards of offense.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer was pleased with how his team started the game, but was disappointed in how they were beating themselves with all the mistakes in the second quarter.
“We talked about not getting down on ourselves, and continuing to battle by working hard on every play. The guys settled in to what we wanted them to do,” the coach said. “I was very happy with how our defense performed. Besides our starters we had guys coming into the game making plays. Our second-half performance was great. The guys really wanted to win this game.”
WHA moved up and down the field and finished with 354 total yards, of which the Wolves had 341 in the running game. Pine River finished with only 160 yards. Also helping the Tigers stay in the game were WHA’s 14 penalties for 118 yards.
Steven Hausken led WHA with 151 yards rushing on 23 carries and one touchdown. Gavin Johannsen had 76 yards on 16 attempts and a touchdown. Kai Ashmore ran the ball nine times for 70 yards and a score. Jack Slagle had two runs for 40 yards.
In his first start at quarterback, sophomore Eli Pfeiffer completed 5-10 passes for 24 yards with one interception, and was only sacked once as the offensive line — led by mostly sophomores — did a tremendous job. Jackson MacFarlane caught two passes for 19 yards, including one for 16 yards that set up the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
Mason Schneider was 1-2 in field goals and 2-2 on extra points. He also had three of his five kickoffs caught inside the 15.
On the defensive side, Hausken and Ben Lloyd each had an interception, Johannsen recovered a fumble, with Jackson MacFarlane, Trevor Radke and Clay Nelson each recording a sack. Nelson and Radke both had three solo tackles, and Hausken, Kenseth Taylor, Carson Strosahl and Johannsen had two each. Taylor led with four assisted tackles and Strosahl had three.
WHA won the toss and elected to receive the ball. Runs of 10 yards by Hausken, 15 by Johannsen and 14 by Ashmore allowed the Wolves to drive inside the 15 before the drive stalled. Schneider’s kick was low but still managed to clear the crossbar for a 30-yard field goal.
WHA’s defense forced a three-and-out with Radke sacking Irvin Tulenchik on third down.
A holding penalty on the punt return negated a nice return by Hausken. That penalty didn’t hurt WHA as they marched 65 yards in nine plays with Ashmore scoring on a nine-yard run, and Schneider adding the extra point.
The Tigers took the ensuing kick-off 68 yards to cut the lead 10-6. Back-to-back holding penalties were negated by offsides and pass interference penalties by WHA, with Connor Tulenchik scoring on a three-yard run with 6:50 left in the half. MacFarlane sacked Irvin Tulenchik on the conversion.
The next time WHA touched the ball they overcame two penalties to move into Tigers’ territory before turning the ball over when Owen Carlson picked off a pass at the 43. It only took Pine River four plays to score as Connor Tulenchik scoring on a six-yard sweep. Irvin Tulenchik and Carson Travis hooked up on the two-point conversion for a 14-10 lead.
MacFarlane’s 24-yard return set up WHA with excellent field position near midfield, but after picking up a first down on Johannsen’s fourth-down run, WHA turned the ball over. Connor Tulenchik grabbed a fumble out of midair and took it 60 yards for the score with Austin Staricha running in the two-point conversion.
In the ensuing possession, WHA started at their 41 but only had enough time to get to Pine River’s 39. Schneider’s 56-yard field goal came up well short as the half ended.
Pine River got the ball to start the second half but coughed it up on their first play with Johannsen recovering the fumble at the 38. Four plays later facing a third-and-five, Slagle was in the backfield to receive the direct snap and used his speed to pick up six yards for a first down with another 15 yards tacked on for an unsportsmanlike penalty. Two WHA penalties led to a turnover on downs at the 23-yard line.
A three-and-out by WHA’s defense led to good field position at Pine River’s 45. WHA overcame another penalty and a sack to cut the lead to 22-17. Slagle’s 34-yard run, the longest of the game, came on another fourth-down play and set up the Wolves at the one. Two plays later Johannsen smashed his way into the end zone with Schneider adding the extra point.
After another three-and-out, WHA drove 54 yards in seven plays with Hausken capping it off with a seven-yard sweep around the right end diving inside the pylon. Pfeiffer and MacFarlane hooked up on the two-point pass play to extend the lead to three points.
Pine River started their next drive near midfield after a horse collar penalty on the kickoff return. The Tigers picked up a first down, but an interception by Hausken on a deep pass set up WHA at their 13 with just over nine minutes to play. WHA managed to take nearly seven minutes off the clock as they marched into Tigers territory. Two holding penalties negated two big plays and WHA was forced to punt on their side of the 50. Schneider got off a 40-yard punt and the Tigers took possession at their 25 with just over two minutes to go and two time outs.
A sack by Nelson on first down was followed by two pass completions. After two dropped passes, Carson Swanson put some heavy pressure on Irvin Tulenchik, and had him in his grasp when the freshman quarterback flipped an ill-advised pass that Lloyd snared out of the air to basically end the game. All the Wolves had to do was to take a knee twice as the clock ran out.
