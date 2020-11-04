The only points Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored in their 20-3 loss Saturday afternoon at powerhouse Mahnomen-Waubun came on Mason Schneider’s 45-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Schneider’s school-record kick was set up by Kai Ashmore’s 43-yard kickoff return following a Thunderbird touchdown drive.
It was not a good day for WHA as they finished with only 79 yards of offense and only 26 yards rushing, compared to 301 yards for the Thunderbirds.
“They had a great scheme to shut us down. We couldn’t run the ball because they blitzed so effectively and filled every gap,” said Coach Aaron Pfeiffer. “That made it difficult for us to open up our passing game. It just came down to we weren’t able to execute enough on offense to keep our defense off the field.”
On the other side of the ball, Pfeiffer praised the defense for forcing three first-half turnovers, including one at the 11 and the other at the 24, as they only trailed 8-3 at the break.
“Our guys came into this game prepared and our defense kept us in it. But their methodical drive after drive just wore us down defensively in the second half,” the coach said. “That’s a really good team we played. They just kept wearing us down and running time off the clock.”
Overall, Coach Pfeiffer was happy with how the Wolves battled and didn’t give up.
Eli Pfeiffer completed 6-10 passes for 53 yards. Carson Strosahl caught four passes for 43 yards and Steven Hausken had two receptions for 10 yards.
Gavin Johannsen had four carries for 19 yards and Hausken nine runs for five yards.
Strosahl led the way on defense with two forced fumbles, five solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and a blocked extra point.
Caden Opheim recovered two fumbles and added six other tackles. Johannsen had four solos, seven assisted tackles and recovered a fumble. Clay Nelson recovered a fumble and had six other tackles, Kenseth Taylor assisted on 10 tackles and had one solo, and both Ashmore and Gavin Damar had eight total tackles.
The Thunderbirds won the toss and elected to receive the ball. Schneider’s kick was taken at the 15 and returned to the 30. Three plays later Strosahl forced a fumble that Nelson recovered at the 24.
Two plays later Jack Slagle and Cooper Houdek both went up for Pfeiffer’s pass with Houdek coming down with it. This time the Thunderbirds would score on Tanner Pazdernik’s 10-yard pass to Houdek with Pazdernik running in the two-point conversion.
On the ensuing kickoff, Ashmore’s 43-yard return set up WHA at the 35. Four plays later and facing a fourth-and-three, Pfeiffer sent Schneider out to kick the 45-yard field goal.
WHA’s defense forced two more turnovers in the first half with Opheim recovering both fumbles. WHA’s offense was unable to move the ball. They punted twice and had a fumble on the last play of the half.
In the second half, the Thunderbirds had touchdown drives of 12 plays for 65 yards in the third quarter and a 15-play drive of 53 yards in the fourth.
The Wolves had the ball three times and picked up only three first downs in the second half. Their first possession ended in a missed field goal. Schneider nearly made the 51-yard field goal, but a bad snap led to a low straight kick that sailed just under the crossbar.
WHA turned the ball over on downs on their second possession and time ran out on their final series.
