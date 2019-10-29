Four turnovers in Saturday afternoon’s home playoff game were impossible to overcome, but the bigger story of the 41-6 loss was how Walker-Hackensack-Akeley struggled on offense and had no answer on defense against a very good Breckenridge team.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer was proud of his team’s effort and how the boys played hard and never gave up.
“The Cowboys are a stout club and are going to be tough to beat in the playoffs, We weren’t able to run the ball, and it’s tough to be perfect when you’re throwing the ball a lot,” Pfeiffer said. “We weren’t able to move the ball, and when you’re on defense that much, we got wore down.”
Three of WHA’s first-half turnovers were on interceptions that the Cowboys turned into 14 points. The Wolves also had a turnover-on-downs that Breckenridge cashed in for another seven points and a 26-0 halftime lead.
Under a constant ringing of cowbells for every big play Breckenridge had, the Cowboys touched the ball seven times in the first half and scored touchdowns on drives of 71, 75, 59 and 77 yards. Breckenridge racked up 332 yards of offense compared to WHA’s only 98 yards.
The Wolves only score came on their first possession of the second half and right after the Cowboys scored on their 80-yard drive to begin the half. WHA marched 61 yards in 10 plays, scoring on Riley Welk’s one-yard sneak.
Breckenridge added their final score on the ensuing possession after WHA attempted an on-side kick that the Cowboys recovered at their 46. Three plays later Jacob Vizenor scored his third touchdown on a 29-yard run.
The Cowboys added another 191 yards of offense while WHA had only 41 yards.
Welk led WHA with 52 yards rushing and completed 12-18 passes for 80 yards and two interceptions.
Ethan Anderson caught four passes for 56 yards, and Steven Hausken had 21 receiving yards on three catches.
The only turnover WHA forced came in the closing minutes in the fourth quarter as Colton Hein forced a fumble that Jacob Radke recovered at the Cowboys’ 42. The Cowboys had a couple other fumbles in first half, but they recovered both.
Jack Slagle and Welk each had seven solos, Hein six, Tom Hansen four, and TJ Smith and Johannsen three each. Hein also had four assisted tackles, and Carson Strosahl and Slagle two each.
WHA won the toss and elected to receive, and got good field position at their 37 because of the Cowboys’ inability to kick the ball deep. The Wolves were quickly forced to punt, but their defense did its job and forced a punt of their own.
The Wolves’ second possession also turned into a punt, but only after they got a first down. Breckenridge’s second series started at their 29 and ended 81 yards later with Vizenor scoring on a 57-yard run where he broke a couple of tackles. Josh Kuhlman made the tackle to deny the two-point conversion.
On WHA’s second possession, Welk completed two passes to Anderson that moved the ball across midfield to the 40. On the second completion, the Cowboys should have been flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty as Anderson was tossed to the turf well after the whistle. The Cowboys were flagged eight times for 57 yards while WHA had a season-low two for 6.5 yards.
On the next play, Welk’s pass was picked off by Vizenor at the 25. Five plays later Chris Nieto scored on a three-yard run for a 12-0 lead after one period.
The next time WHA touched the ball also ended with an interception with Jase Jensen jumping in front of Hausken to pick off Anderson’s pass at the Cowboys’ 37.
A three-and-out gave the Wolves the ball for a fifth time at their 31. This time Welk was stopped less than a yard short of a first down on a fourth-down play at the 40. The defense returned the favor as WHA got the ball back, but another turnover-on-downs led to the Cowboys’ third touchdown as Vizenor scored on a 47-yard run for a 19-0 lead with four minutes left in the half.
A second interception by Jensen in the red zone kept WHA from scoring before the half. Four plays later the Cowboys scored on Jack Ainger’s 30-yard run with under a minute left in the half.
WHA touched the ball four times in the second half, with the back-ups playing the final two series.
Jensen picked off his third pass late in the third quarter with both teams pulling their starters after that.
The Wolves finish the season with a 7-3 record, with eight seniors playing their final high school game.
