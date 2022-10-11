Britta Rand and Elizabeth Cairns both scored in the second half and Katelyn DeLost made nine saves as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 home win over Mesabi East Thursday.
The Wolves head into the Section 8A playoffs that begin Thursday riding a two-game winning streak. They also have won three of the last five.
“The team has really stepped in our last few games. I’m really excited about this team with the young players we have on it,” Coach Bill Marshall said.
The first half of last week’s game was a lot of back-and-forth with no team scoring or having a clear advantage.
“Whatever we said at the half definitely worked as the girls came out and immediately applied a lot of pressure,” the coach said.
About 11 minutes in Rand got control of the ball on a pass from Chloe Norvold and made a 60-yard run by five players and kicked a gorgeous shot by the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
The next goal came three minutes later as Elizabeth Cairns intercepted a goal kick and planted the ball into the back of the net.
Mesabi East cut the lead in half with about eight minutes to go, and over the final minutes applied a lot pressure. The defense stepped up to clear the ball several times, and DeLost made a couple big saves.
“We were very fortunate to keep them from scoring. Great effort by the team,” Marshall added.
