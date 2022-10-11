Britta Rand and Elizabeth Cairns both scored in the second half and Katelyn DeLost made nine saves as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 2-1 home win over Mesabi East Thursday.

The Wolves head into the Section 8A playoffs that begin Thursday riding a two-game winning streak. They also have won three of the last five.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments