The soccer season came to an end for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley as host St. Cloud Cathedral used a six-goal first half to carry them to an 8-0 win last Thursday in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs.

The score is a little misleading as the Wolves actually started the game playing well, holding the Crusaders scoreless for the first 12 minutes.

