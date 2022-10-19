The soccer season came to an end for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley as host St. Cloud Cathedral used a six-goal first half to carry them to an 8-0 win last Thursday in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs.
The score is a little misleading as the Wolves actually started the game playing well, holding the Crusaders scoreless for the first 12 minutes.
“The girls came ready to play and started strong. [But] we had a breakdown on defense and they were able to score. That opened the flood gates and they scored five more goals,” said Coach Bill Marshall. “They are a very fast, good and veteran team, but we had a lot of bad mistakes.”
WHA was able to regain their composure and over the final several minutes kept the Crusaders from adding to the lead.
At the half, Coach Marshall said he talked to the team about applying the same amount of pressure on the Crusaders, instead of allowing them to breathe. “Our girls did that and we did play a much better second half.”
The Crusaders managed to score twice, but they had to work for those goals.
WHA did manage to have four shots on goal in the second half, while Katelyn DeLost finished with 24 saves on 32 shots.
“It was a harsh end to the season, but there is a lot of hope for the future. We’re a young team, and I saw a lot of improvement from when the season began,” the coach added.
The Crusaders followed that up with a 2-0 victory Saturday over St. John’s Prep, and was scheduled to play Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Tuesday night (results not known when this issue wet to press).
