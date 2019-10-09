The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley soccer team closed out the regular season in style Saturday afternoon, beating visiting Mesabi East 1-0.
It was Parents’ Appreciation Day, so there was even more to celebrate as the Wolves got their first win of the season.
The only goal of the game came with about five minutes left in the half as Gabby Cairns scored on a long shot that was placed high enough for the goalie to get at.
WHA had a few other scoring chances by Britta Rand, Ella Hopen, Kadie Burns, Jaden Hudziak and Ella Isaacs, but the lone goal was all they needed.
“A brilliant win,” Coach Jon Eclov said after the game. “For a team as young as we are, to keep at it and to keep improving tells you a lot about this team.”
Brooke Vinkemeier got the clean sheet, making five saves in the game.
Crookston wins at home
The Wolves’ defense played exceptionally well in the first half at Crookston Thursday night, allowing the Pirates to score only twice on a rain-soaked muddy field.
But WHA was unable to play that well in the second half and the Pirates got behind the defense a number of times for a 7-1 win.
“Our defense was really solid in the first half. The backs were pinched in to protect the corridor next to the goal. They only got behind us twice,” Coach Eclov said.
The Wolves’ only goal came at the 75-minute mark. Cairns got by a defender and curled in a shot just inside the cross bar, which Eclov though was the prettiest goal of the game.
The young Wolves had other scoring chances, but the biggest obstacle was not being able to hold the ball for any length of time, something Eclov said the players are working on constantly.
Bri Vinkemeier had two great shots that were stopped.
Brooke Vinkemeier finished the game with 13 saves.
