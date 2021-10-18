Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s soccer season came to an end Thursday as host St. Cloud Cathedral scored twice in the final minutes to secure a 3-0 win in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs.
Coach Bill Marshall said it was a hard game for the Wolves at the beginning, while St. Cloud Cathedral started off strong and scored in the fifth minute.
“We got stronger and held them off the rest of the half. We also started the second half much stronger and had a couple of chances but did not score,” the coach said.
Ella Isaacs was moved into the middle with Gabby Cairns to see if WHA could gain some more momentum.
WHA continued to play strong until the last 15 minutes or so, when St. Cloud Cathedral was able to add two more goals.
Brooke Vinkemeier played great and ended with 32 saves.
“Sad end to a good season. The players just gathered on the field and didn’t want to leave. Special kudos to our six seniors. They will be missed,” Marshall added.
The seniors are Cairns, Erika Rand, Rilee Carlson, Mallorie Knox, Mandy Johnson and Vinkemeier.
