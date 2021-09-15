An unlucky bounce with about eight minutes remaining spoiled Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ soccer team from at least tying host Crookston Saturday afternoon.
Brooke Vinkemeier was in perfect position to make another save, but for the some reason the ball bounced over her arm, as if it hit something on the turf, and sailed into the back of the net.
That was the only score as WHA fell to 2-3 on the season.
“It was an unlucky way to lose the game. Brooke was in perfect position,” said Coach Bill Marshall. “The girls played hard, and we had several quality shots on goal; we just couldn’t score.”
Gabby Cairns and Britta Rand each had a couple of quality shots on goal, while Vinkemeier finished with 11 saves.
Luna Scanlon, one of the Wolves’ top defensive players was lost in the first half with an injury. That meant WHA had to play the rest of the game one player short.
This week WHA travels to Pelican Rapids, and next week are at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and host both Mesabi East and Rocori.
Wolves fall at home
After giving up a goal to East Grand Forks in the opening minute of Thursday’s home game, the Wolves’ defense did a nice job of holding their opponents in check.
At the 25-minute mark, the Green Wave scored their second goal and a short time later scored on a penalty kick. The fourth goal of the first half came off a free kick that sailed over Vinkemeier’s hands and under the crossbar.
Known for running up the score, East Grand Forks scored six goals in the final 15 minutes against a tired WHA squad for an 11-0 win.
Coach Marshall said the girls worked hard and left everything on the field as usual, but that it’s hard to keep up with a team that has 10 subs.
Vinkemeier finished the game with 24 saves.
Detroit Lakes wins 4-0
The Lady Wolves had several chances to score in the first 20 minutes of their game at Detroit Lakes Sept. 7. Unfortunately, they couldn’t convert and the Lakers did for a 4-0.
“Our girls played really well. They worked hard. We just needed to find a way to get one shot in goal and we couldn’t,” said Coach Marshall.
The coach said the game plan going in was to “park the bus in front of the net,” a strategy to prevent an explosive team from scoring at will.
“We kept our full defensive force around our net, and it worked. We were able to counter-attack and get several shots on goal. We had some good looks, we just couldn’t score,” Marshall said.
Around the 20-minute mark, the Lakers were able to get the ball by Vinkemeier. They added another goal to take a 2-0 lead into the half.
The final two goals came late in the second half as WHA began to tire. The Wolves only had 12 players suited up while the Lakers had twice as many.
Vinkemeier finished with 21 saves while Britta Rand had about nine shots on goal.
A 4-0 loss, with two goals coming late in the second half, is a big improvement when comparing scores from previous years. Last year the Wolves lost 7-0 to Detroit Lakes.
