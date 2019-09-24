The Lady Wolves soccer team had a busy week with three games on the schedule, including two road games on back-to-back nights.
In their only home game Friday afternoon, the Wolves faced St. John’s Prep, and despite controlling a great deal of action, were unable to score and fell 3-0.
St. John’s Prep scored their first goal in the opening minute and took a 2-0 lead with a goal in the closing seconds of the half. The final goal came when the defense was unable to clear the ball.
The Wolves had a free direct kick on goal and a penalty kick in the second half, but were unable to score on ether one. Gabby Cairns put the free kick over the wall but it sailed just over the crossbar. Cairns’ penalty kick was also stopped on a play by the keeper.
“We were putting on the pressure but we just came up short on our shots,” Coach Jon Eclov said.
Lily Burns, who had a shot on goal in the first half, had a great one in the second, but the keeper made a very good save.
Brooke Vinkemeier finished with seven saves.
Pelican Rapids wins 6-0
A day after allowing nine goals in a shut-out loss, the Wolves once again had to travel south to face Pelican Rapids on another hot and sweltering day.
The Vikings scored just a minute into the game and scored four more times to take a 5-0 halftime lead.
Gabby Cairns had two shots on frame in the first half, Britta Rand and Maize Anderson each had one, with a couple of others just off the frame.
“We put a lot of pressure on them but couldn’t put any of our shots away,” the coach said. “I saw a lot of improvement from our game the night before.”
WHA falls 9-0
The Wolves opened the week traveling to Fergus Falls to face a very good Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on a hot and humid afternoon.
The Comets only led 4-0 at the break, but WHA did have their chances to score, missing one shot on frame and a couple off. Cairns had a second shot on goal in the second half as did Burns and Hopen.
“The heat was overwhelming for us, especially with so many young girls,” Eclov said.
Vinkemeier finished with 14 saves.
