The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ soccer team made another huge step forward in Saturday’s home game with Crookston.
After giving up two goals in the first 20 minutes of the game, including the second on a penalty kick that goalie Katelyn DeLost nearly saved, the Wolves dominated the rest of the game.
The Wolves first goal came was scored by Tarike Daudt, who was set up by Britta Rand and Sophie Landreville on a shot inside the box with about eight minutes left in the half.
In the second half WHA continued to keep up the pressure and was rewarded with a second goal about 15 minutes in. Daudt scored on a pass from Ella Isaacs.
Both teams had chances to break the tie, but couldn’t get the ball by the goalie. The Wolves dominated both five-minute extra overtime periods, but couldn’t find the mark.
“The girls played great. After they scored on the penalty kick, most teams wouldn’t be able to come back. But these girls just continued to play hard,” said Coach Bill Marshall.
The coach lauded the play of Daudt, Chloe Norvold and DeLost, who finished with 26 saves.
This week the Wolves host Pelican Rapids, and next week they host Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and travel to Mesabi East and Rocori.
WHA drops home-opener
In their first home game of the season Thursday, the Wolves played their best game of the season, but it wasn’t good enough as Fergus Falls won 6-0.
Coach Marshall said one area where they’ve been working hard on is passing, adding he’s seen a lot of improvement since the season began.
“The girls knew they played well, and said, ‘If we can improve that much in one game and continue to improve, we are going to be good by the end of the season.’ I whole-heartedly agree with that,” the coach said.
Marshall lauded the play of Sierra Wessels on defense, and Britta Rand and Ella Isaacs for their passing. The coach also recognized Leonie Luver, a German-exchange student, who was playing her first game and was a strong addition on defense.
DeLost continued to play aggressive in net and made some nice saves, but at times the defense let her down and was unable to clear the ball when they had opportunities. Four of the six goals came because the defense was unable to clear the ball.
Melrose wins at home
After playing so well in their second game of the season, the young Wolves took a step back in their next game Sept. 1, falling 4-1 at Melrose.
“Our passing was not up to what it needs to be and we struggled,” said Coach Marshall. “But the girls continue to play hard and they’re getting better.”
Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Wolves did score in the second half. Ella Hopen took the ball down the wing, beat two defenders, and then cut back to beat another before firing the ball past the goalie.
Once again DeLost, one of two seniors on the team, was busy in goal, finishing with 21 saves.
Luna Scanlan, the other senior who last year was lost to an ACL injury, suffered the same fate on the other leg and is done for the season.
WHA falls 3-1 on road
The Wolves dominated host Pelican Rapids in every way except on the scoreboard in their game Aug. 30.
WHA had a 25 to 15 shot advantage and did a such a great job of passing and setting up teammates. The Vikings, however, countered those scoring chances with several break-aways, scoring three times in a 3-1 win.
“We had so many shots that went over the net or were hit at the goalie. The girls worked so hard all game long,” Coach Marshall said.
DeLost had a phenomenal game, finishing with 12 saves including stopping seven break-aways.
Britta Rand scored WHA’s only goal in the second half to cut the lead to 2-1, but they couldn’t get the equalizer.
St. John’s Prep wins
In their first game of the season Aug. 26, the Wolves showed their youth and inexperience and fell 7-0 to St. John’s Prep.
“They are a very good team and we were over-matched. Our girls played hard and never gave up, but we did not pass the ball very well,” the coach said.
