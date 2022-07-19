For the second straight season the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity softball team won the Upper Mississippi Conference crown and also had six players named to the all-conference teams.

The Wolves finished the season with an 11-5 record and were 6-0 in the conference. They made it to the Section 5A finals  where they were beaten by Hinckley-Finlayson, the section runners-up.

Selected all-conference were Alexa Johannsen, Paige Nornberg, Mackenzie Raddatz and Charlee Stewart, while Gretchen Turney and Ava Welk were named honorable mention.

Coach Pete Naugle also recognized the team’s lone senior Gabby Daigle.

Players receiving letters were Daigle, the six award winners along with Katelyn DeLost, Mackena Huewe, Lexi Johnson, Corah Meschke, Amalie Pederson, Katryn Smith and Sierra Wessels.

