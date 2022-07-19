featured WHA softball players receive conference trophy, all-conference awards by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 19, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo submitted Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the second straight season the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity softball team won the Upper Mississippi Conference crown and also had six players named to the all-conference teams.The Wolves finished the season with an 11-5 record and were 6-0 in the conference. They made it to the Section 5A finals where they were beaten by Hinckley-Finlayson, the section runners-up.Selected all-conference were Alexa Johannsen, Paige Nornberg, Mackenzie Raddatz and Charlee Stewart, while Gretchen Turney and Ava Welk were named honorable mention.Coach Pete Naugle also recognized the team’s lone senior Gabby Daigle.Players receiving letters were Daigle, the six award winners along with Katelyn DeLost, Mackena Huewe, Lexi Johnson, Corah Meschke, Amalie Pederson, Katryn Smith and Sierra Wessels. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wha Softball Awards Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Team Softball Player Conference Sport Varsity Award Final Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ann Thomes Dale and Harriet Jones donate $1 million to Walker Library Longville man uses Appalachian Trail trek as church fundraiser ATV crash kills Waterville man in Shingobee Township Tornado hits Shingobee Island area, damage extensive Latest e-Edition July 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
