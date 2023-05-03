The Lady Wolves finally got on the field to play last week, and they did so in fine form with three straight wins.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley trounced Cass Lake-Bena 18-0 in their opener April 25, and followed with a 6-1 win over Laporte in a double-header held in Cass Lake. Two nights later they dismissed host Pine River-Backus 10-1.
Mackenzie Raddatz fanned 16 and allowed only three hits. She also had a RBI double and solo homer in the sixth.
Aliya Naas, Alexa Johannsen and Corah Meschke each had two hits, with Ava Welk, Charlee Stewart and Katryn Smith contributing a hit.
After a scoreless first inning, WHA scored six runs in the second. Raddatz drove in two runs with a double, Johannsen, Smith and Welk each had a RBI, with the final run scoring on a passed ball.
WHA extended the lead to 9-0 as Smith scored on Welk’s double. Naas followed with a RBI single and scored on Johannsen’s double.
The Tigers’ lone run came in the fifth on a walk and single.
WHA wins twice
In the shut out win over the Panthers, Raddatz gave up only one hit and struck out 11 in four innings of work.
The Wolves finished with eight hits and had 15 other free bases. Aliya Naas had a triple and single, with Nornberg, Welk, Raddatz, Johannsen, Corah Meschke, Gretchen Turney and Katryn Smith each having one hit.
WHA broke the game open with 11 runs in the first frame, all scored with two outs. Meschke drove in two runs with a single and Johannsen three with a double. The other six runs scored by free bases or errors.
The Wolves added five more runs in the second with Welk driving in one run with a single, and Raddatz two with a double.
In the third inning, WHA added three more runs on three walks and a single. Turney scored on a wild pitch, Smith stole home and Nornberg scored on an error.
Wolves beat Laporte
Raddatz had another masterful performance by fanning 16 in seven innings of work, and only allowed one hit as WHA beat Laporte 6-1.
She sat down three batters in the first, fifth and seventh innings, and did not give up a walk.
Of the 10 hits WHA finished with, Raddatz had four of them including two doubles. Nornberg had two hits with an RBI triple in the second or a 2-0 lead.
Welk, Wessels, Turney and Smith each had one hit, while Welk drove in two runs with a double in the fourth. She scored on throwing error, and in the sixth inning Nornberg scored on Raddatz’s single.
The lone run Laporte scored came in the fourth when Kiah Reimer led off with a triple and scored on Hannah Backus’ fielder’s choice.
The only other inning when Laporte had a runner in scoring position came in the fifth as Thalia Meyer reached on a two-base error. She stole third but was stranded as Raddatz struck out the next three batters.
