The Lady Wolves finally got on the field to play last week, and they did so in fine form with three straight wins.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley trounced Cass Lake-Bena 18-0 in their opener April 25, and followed with a 6-1 win over Laporte in a double-header held in Cass Lake. Two nights later they dismissed host Pine River-Backus 10-1.

