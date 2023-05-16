Mackenzie Raddatz is tagged out at home by Laporte catcher Anna Katzenmeyer in the fifth inning. WHA won the game 10-0.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Lady Wolves banged out a season-high 17 hits, with each batter having at least one, in a 10-3 road win at Sebeka Friday.

Ava Welk led the way with three hits, while Paige Nornberg, Alexa Johannsen, Charlee Stewart, Gretchen Turney, Corah Meschke and Aliya Naas each had two.

