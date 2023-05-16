The Lady Wolves banged out a season-high 17 hits, with each batter having at least one, in a 10-3 road win at Sebeka Friday.
Ava Welk led the way with three hits, while Paige Nornberg, Alexa Johannsen, Charlee Stewart, Gretchen Turney, Corah Meschke and Aliya Naas each had two.
Turney and Meschke each drove in two runs, with Nornberg, Welk and Naas each having a RBI.
Mackenzie Raddatz went the distance to improve her record to 12-0. She gave up only three hits with 13 strikeouts. Sebeka’s three runs were all unearned.
WHA scored first with an unearned run in the third inning, but broke open the game with five runs in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.
After Sebeka cut the lead to 7-3, WHA added three in the top half of the seventh on RBI hits by Naas and Nornberg, and Katrin Smith stealing home.
This week the Wolves travel to Lake of the Woods, and host Menahga and Pine River-Backus.
WHA hits 3 taters
Johannsen, Naas and Nornberg each belted their first home runs of the season as the Wolves bombed host Red Lake 23-2 in four innings Thursday night.
Nornberg led off the second inning with a blast to center field, and three batters later Johannsen went deep for a three-run shot. Naas made it back-to-back taters to extend WHA’s lead to 10-0.
Johannsen finished with four hits, Stewart had two hits and two walks, both Naas and Meschke had two hits, with Raddatz and Wessels both having the other hits.
Raddatz pitched the first two innings to get the win, with Stewart coming on in relief in the third. Raddatz fanned four and did not allow a hit. Stewart also had four strike outs but did give up three hits.
WHA scored five runs in the first with Stewart having the lone RBI. After the five-run second, the Wolves stretched the lead to 18-0 in the third. Johannsen had a RBI with both Stewart and Smith stealing home.
The Wolves’ final five runs came in the fourth with three runs scoring on passed balls and two on errors.
WHA beats Laporte
Raddatz was perfect through three innings in WHA’s showdown in Laporte May 9, striking out all nine batters she faced. She finished the game with 17 strike outs and only allowed a single with one out in the bottom of the seventh. She fanned the next two batters to end the game.
After two scoreless innings, the Wolves got their offense on track in the third inning when they scored four times. They would add six more runs over the final three innings for a 10-0 win.
Of the nine hits WHA had, Naas had three singles and drove in one run. Raddatz had a two-run double and a single, while Nornberg, Welk, Johannsen and Meschke each had singles.
Johannsen drove in two runs on a single and bases-loaded walk, three more runs scored on errors and one on a wild pitch.
Macey Morris pitched the first six innings for Laporte and gave up eight hits and struck out six. She also had the only hit for Laporte.
Wolves win 10-0
WHA improved to 9-0 as Raddatz tossed her first no-hitter of the season and struck out 12 with a 10-0 five-inning home win over Bagley May 8.
Only two Flyers reached base, on an error in the first and a hit batter in the second. She would fan nine of the next 11 batters.
Raddatz also had two doubles and drove in a run, and Stewart had a double, a single and drove in two runs.
Johannsen drove in two runs with a triple in the third, with Welk and Meschke collecting WHA’s last two hits. Nornberg, Welk and Turney each had a walk and scored.
