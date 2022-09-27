The Wolves moved the ball every time they touched it in their home opener with Menahga Friday night at Ostlund Field, but nearly all those drives stalled in a 34-12 loss.
Menahga did not have that problem as they capped off five drives with touchdowns, including three in the second quarter to take a 20-0 halftime lead.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer was glad to see his offense get on track, but was concerned with the team’s inability to finish those drives, especially four times inside the 20. “Coming up short in the red zone took a toll on the overall morale of the offense, and the defense when they were able to score.”
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 343 yards of offense, compared to 354 for the Braves, who only coughed up the ball once. The Wolves turned the ball over five times on downs and had two fumbles. The loss of Carson Swanson to a leg injury early in the second quarter also hurt the team on those stalled drives.
Logan Watts rushed for a 151 yards on 22 carries, scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Parker Brock had his best outing as a play-caller, completing 7-13 passes for 122 yards. Eli Pfeiffer caught four balls for 89 yards and a score, and also had one carry for 19 yards. Watts also caught three passes for 33 yards.
Enrique Fineday had 27 yards on six carries, with Jalen Sayers and Hayden Rettke each having 11 yards rushing.
On the other side of the ball, WHA did a better job of not giving up the big plays, and did a better job of stopping the run.
Amani Nason led the team with six solo tackles, Payden Yeats had five, Alex Daigle and Ficher Smith each had four solos, with Joseph Bieloh, Pfeiffer and Watts all having three. Smith assisted on three tackles and Blake Watson recovered the Braves lone fumble.
The game started with WHA receiving the kick and starting their possession at the 38 after a 19-yard return by Watts. Brock completed a pass for 26 yards and Fineday picked up another first down on a 12-yard run. Four plays later and facing a fourth-and-short at the 18, Pfeiffer appeared to be pushed in the end zone on a pass from Brock but no flag was thrown.
Menahga was unable to do much on their first series and ended up punting. A 15-yard return by Watts set WHA up at the Braves’ 40. The Wolves marched inside the 20 with the drive stalling at the 13 after another four-down play went nowhere.
The second time Menahga touched the ball they marched 87 yards in five plays with Quincy Jantz scoring on a three-yard run early in the second. The two-point conversion was also good for an 8-0 lead.
WHA was unable to move the ball on their next series, but a 49-yard punt by Daigle with no return set Menahga at the 21. The Braves wasted no time and eight plays later took a 14-0 lead on Ryan Tokkinen’s 18-yard run.
The Wolves turned the ball over on downs once again, but this time it was on their side of the field when a fourth-down run was just short of the first-down marker. A gaff on the defensive side on the next play when only nine players were on the field led to Reid Pinoniemi scoring on a 43-yard run for a 20-0 lead with under two minutes to play.
A 40-yard return by Jalen Sayers set WHA up at Menahga’s 34. WHA managed to get the ball to the 11, but the clock ran out as the first half ended.
The second half was just as frustrating for WHA, as Menahga drove 60 yards in seven plays with Brock Berttunen and Isaiah Usher connecting on a five-yard pass. Berttunen found Tolkkinen open for the two-point conversion.
WHA responded with a two-play drive with Brock throwing a perfect 49-yard touchdown pass to Pfeiffer. Levi Norvold’s extra point missed low.
The Wolves turned over the ball on their next thee possessions, the first two on downs at Menahga’s 26 and seven, and the third on a fumble at their 36. Menahga turned the fumble into a score as they capped off the three-play drive on Pinoniemi’s 12-yard run.
WHA’s second score came on the next series. Watts took the handoff, cut right and got outside the end on a 48-yard scamper where he out-raced the secondary.
The next time the Wolves got the ball back, the JV squad was on the field. Three plays later a bad handoff resulted in a fumble with under a minute to play.
This week the Wolves travel to Fosston, who last week also fell to 0-4 with a 52-8 loss at Lake Park-Audubon.
