The Wolves moved the ball every time they touched it in their home opener with Menahga Friday night at Ostlund Field, but nearly all those drives stalled in a 34-12 loss.

Menahga did not have that problem as they capped off five drives with touchdowns, including three in the second quarter to take a 20-0 halftime lead.

