The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ varsity basketball team wrapped up the summer tournaments at Perham July 30. The Wolves played in five breakdown tournaments and the Bemidji Small School Tournament. The girls played in Perham, Walker, Mt. Iron Buhl, Fergus Falls and in Perham again last week. The Wolves finished five of the six tournaments with winning records, and in the last tournament beat Red Lake Falls by 20 points, Breckenridge by six, and lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton by one. The team also played in an eight-team summer league every Tuesday. “Congrats girls on a fun summer. Looking forward to the season. Go Wolves,” said Coach Jim Lien. Photo submitted

