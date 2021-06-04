The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Trapshooting Team was recently presented with a $900 check from Pine Point Resort owners Jeff and Terra Anderson.
Photo by Tony Sauer

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves Trapshooting Team was recently presented with a $900 check from Pine Point Resort owners Jeff and Terra Anderson. The Andersons hand the check to Morgan Biessener (front center). The Walker Sons of the American Legion held a Burger Bundle fundraiser at the resort May 15 and 22. There were $201 in donations and tips for a grand total of $1,101.

