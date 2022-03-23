The Lady Wolves varsity volleyball team was finally able to celebrate their amazing 2021 season that ended with a fourth-place finish at the State Volleyball Tournament last November.
The team and parents got together last Thursday night at The Chase to recognize the five seniors, players receiving Northwoods Conference awards and other season highlights.
The Wolves, who finished the season with a 29-7 record and won the conference for the second straight season, had seven players selected all conference, three named to the Academic All-State for having a grade point average of 3.80 or higher over the course of their high school career. The team also was a Gold Academic Team Award recipient at State for having a cumulative team grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
Coach Monica Voeller handed out several awards on the night.
Selected all conference were seniors Kali Oelschlager, Katie Sagen, Ally Sea and Abigale Strandlie, with juniors Gwendolyn Devries and Alexa Johannsen, and freshman Aubrey Morrison were named to the honorable mention team.
Oelschlager finished second with 323 kills, led with 57 blocks, and had 31 digs, eight ace serves and a hitting efficiency of 0.316.
Sagen led with 390 kills, and also had 290 digs, 46 aces, 34 blocks and hitting efficiency of 0.258.
Sea led the way with 452 digs and 75 aces, and also had 33 assists, nine blocks and hitting efficiency of 0.138.
Strandlie led with 987 assists and added 234 digs, 29 aces, 21 kills and 16 blocks.
Career highlights also honored were Sea with 1,000 digs and Strandlie with 1,000 assists.
Devries finished with 120 digs, 33 aces and 14 assists.
Johannsen had 122 kills, 53 digs, 37 blocks, 29 aces and seven assists.
Morrison finished with 352 digs, 87 kills, 45 aces and 29 assists.
The other team members recognized were Avery Morrison, Aliya Naas, Karalyn Oberfell, Mackenzie Raddatz, Ava Welk and managers Kadyn Reed and Desirae Phillips.
