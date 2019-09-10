The Lady Wolves made quick work of visiting Bagley Thursday night, trouncing the Flyers in straight sets.
Coach Bonnie Sea had her team ready to play as they easily took the first set 25-15. The next two were even quicker as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley rolled 25-6 and 25-13
The win moves WHA to 3-0 on the season. This week the Wolves host Hill City and travel to Blackduck, while next week they host Crosby-Ironton and play at Laporte and Cass Lake-Bena.
Against Bagley, WHA was perfect on serve-receive in 30 attempts, had 28 kills with 17 attacking errors, and finished with 14 aces with only seven errors to serve at 90 percent as a team.
Five players recorded at least three kills with Megan Benjamin leading with eight. Aleah Tabbert put down six, Kali Oelschlager five, and Bri Raddatz and Katie Sagen three.
Raddatz led with five aces and 18 assists, with Lizzy Naugle and Benjamin each having four ace serves. Ally Sea was perfect on serve in 11 attempts with one ace, while Naugle (19 attempts) had one error, and Raddatz (17) and Benjamin (15) had two errors.
On the defensive side, Naugle led with 14 digs, while Rachel Pitt, Sea and Raddatz each had five. Benjamin and Tabbert each had 1.5 blocks, Raddatz one, and Oelschlager and Sagen a half each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.