WHA volleyball team opens season with 2 wins

The Lady Wolves volleyball team opened the season with convincing home wins over Sebeka and Ogilvie last week.

Thursday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made quick work of Ogilvie with scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-15.

The Wolves served at 97 percent with 14 aces, had a 2.03 serve-receive rate, recorded 47 digs, 27 kills and had 19 fewer errors than Ogilvie.

Alexa Johannsen led with 10 kills and Mackenzie Raddatz had nine. Johannsen also had seven digs and one ace, while Raddatz finished with 11 digs and five ace serves.

Aubrey Morrison led with 14 digs and added two ace serves and one kill, while her sister Avery Morrison had four kills, one ace and assisted on a block with Johannsen.

Kara Oberfell finished with 22 of the team's 25 assists, had five aces and five digs, with Gwendolyn Devries having seven digs, two assists and one kill. Ava Welk had two kills.

The Wolves opened the season one night earlier by beating Sebeka in straight sets. No stats were available by Monday as there was a problem with the computer stat program.
