Thank you to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Volleyball team for volunteering for the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Walker Bay Day. The event could not have happened without volunteers. Pictured with their check are (from left) Megan Benjamin, Brianna Raddatz, Mackenzie Raddatz, Ally Sea, Katie Sagen, Rachel Pitt and Abi Strandlie.
