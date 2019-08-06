Nearly 70 kindergarten through sixth-graders were at the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football practice field as the Wolves hosted the eighth annual Youth Football Camp.
WHA football coaches and players hosted the free camp, sponsored by Fuller Wallner Attorneys at Law. T-shirts were given out to each participant.
