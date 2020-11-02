A long bus ride to Thief River Falls Thursday night did not hamper the Lady Wolves as they won in four sets to improve to 5-1 on the season.
After Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took the first set 25-16, the Prowlers answered with a 25-20 win in the second. The Wolves took the final two sets 25-17 and 25-15.
WHA finished the match with 47 kills, served at 89 percent with seven aces, had a 1.99 serve-receive rating and finished with one solo block and 11 assisted blocks.
Katie Sagen led the way with 14 kills, Aleah Tabbert had 11, Kali Oelschlager nine, Ally Sea seven and Paige Hildenbrandt four.
Oelschlager (24-24) and Lizzie Naugle (12-12) were both perfect on serve with Naugle having two aces and Oelschlager one. Sagen (25-26), Sea (14-15) and Abigail Strandlie (7-8) only missed one serve. Sea also had two aces and the other two one ace each. Strandlie also added 38 assists.
On the defensive side, Sagen and Sea both had 23 digs, Oelschlager 17, and both Naugle and Strandlie finished with 10. Oelschlager led with seven assisted blocks, Hildenbrandt six, Sagen five and Tabbert two.
Thursday night the Wolves travel to Win-E-Mac, and next week they host Nevis and play at Northome-Kelliher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.