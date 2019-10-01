Playing on the team are (front row from left) Ava Diekmann, Natasha Kirk, Chloe Norvold, Carter Bennett, Brennyn Ott, Elizabeth Cairns, Piper Burns, Asher Johnson, Lily Cairns, (back) Nathaniel Kirk, Maverick Reed, Lily Schmidtke, Tarike Daudt, Jack Hildebrandt, William Schmidtke, Delaney Collins, Clay Burns, Levi Norvold and Coach Amit Weidenborner.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves fourth-through sixth-grade soccer team improved to 6-1 last week. Thursday the Wolves beat Trek North junior high squad 6-1, and Saturday dominated both Lake Region 1 and 2. This Saturday they have two home games at 9 and 11 a.m., and Oct. 12 end the season playing in the Baxter Tournament. Their only loss was a 1-0 setback to a Baxter team. Playing on the team are (front row from left) Ava Diekmann, Natasha Kirk, Chloe Norvold, Carter Bennett, Brennyn Ott, Elizabeth Cairns, Piper Burns, Asher Johnson, Lily Cairns, (back) Nathaniel Kirk, Maverick Reed, Lily Schmidtke, Tarike Daudt, Jack Hildebrandt, William Schmidtke, Delaney Collins, Clay Burns, Levi Norvold and Coach Amit Weidenborner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments