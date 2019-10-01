The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves fourth-through sixth-grade soccer team improved to 6-1 last week. Thursday the Wolves beat Trek North junior high squad 6-1, and Saturday dominated both Lake Region 1 and 2. This Saturday they have two home games at 9 and 11 a.m., and Oct. 12 end the season playing in the Baxter Tournament. Their only loss was a 1-0 setback to a Baxter team. Playing on the team are (front row from left) Ava Diekmann, Natasha Kirk, Chloe Norvold, Carter Bennett, Brennyn Ott, Elizabeth Cairns, Piper Burns, Asher Johnson, Lily Cairns, (back) Nathaniel Kirk, Maverick Reed, Lily Schmidtke, Tarike Daudt, Jack Hildebrandt, William Schmidtke, Delaney Collins, Clay Burns, Levi Norvold and Coach Amit Weidenborner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.