Aug. 21

6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8:30 a.m.    Ladders Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Arena)

Aug. 22

7 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concessions)

10 a.m. Northern Namaste Yoga (Rotary)

11:30 a.m. Men’s Advanced Pickleball

Aug. 23

6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)

9 a.m. Round Robin Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary

Aug. 24

8 a.m. Open Gym

9 a.m. MN North (Rotary)

Aug. 25

10 a.m. Open Gym

Aug. 26

6 a.m. Step Circuit  (Gym)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary)

11:30 a.m. Men’s Advanced Pickleball

Aug. 27

7 a.m. On the Ball (Gym)

8 a.m. Pop Up Tuesday (Concession)

9 a.m. Women’s Pickleball (Gym)

10:15 a.m. Silver Sneakers Yoga (Rotary)

11:30 a.m. Men’s Advanced Pickleball (Gym)

The WACC Golf Classic is Sept. 6. Get your team together; shotgun start at noon. Call (218) 547-1853 or e-mail www.walkerareacom munitycenter.com

