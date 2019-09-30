Oct. 2

6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary

Oct. 3

7 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concessions)

3:30 p.m. Tae Kwon Do (Rotary)

Oct. 4

6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary)

Oct. 5

8 a.m. Open Gym

Oct. 6

10 a.m. Open Gym

Oct. 7

6 a.m. Step Circuit  (Gym)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary)

5 p.m. Just for Kix (Gym)

Oct. 8

7 a.m. On the Ball (Gym)

9 a.m. Women’s Pickleball (Gym)

3:30 p.m. Tae Kwon Do (Rotary)

3:45 p.m. Just for Kix (Gym)

Oct. 9

6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)

8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)

9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)

9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary

Contact the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Avenue, (218) 547-1853, wacc@arvig.net or www.walkerareacommunity center.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments