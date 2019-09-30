Oct. 2
6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)
8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)
9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)
9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary
Oct. 3
7 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)
8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concessions)
3:30 p.m. Tae Kwon Do (Rotary)
Oct. 4
6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)
8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)
9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)
9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary)
Oct. 5
8 a.m. Open Gym
Oct. 6
10 a.m. Open Gym
Oct. 7
6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)
9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)
9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary)
5 p.m. Just for Kix (Gym)
Oct. 8
7 a.m. On the Ball (Gym)
9 a.m. Women’s Pickleball (Gym)
3:30 p.m. Tae Kwon Do (Rotary)
3:45 p.m. Just for Kix (Gym)
Oct. 9
6 a.m. Step Circuit (Gym)
8 a.m. Crossfire Nutrition (Concession)
9 a.m. Pickleball (Gym)
9 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic (Rotary
Contact the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Avenue, (218) 547-1853, wacc@arvig.net or www.walkerareacommunity center.com
